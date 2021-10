A memorial to Gabby Petito has been removed from in front of Brian Laundrie’s parents’ home by North Port city officials, almost two months since she was first reported missing. Meanwhile, a forensic anthropologist who is analysing Mr Laundrie’s remains may take “two to three weeks” to discover how he died, the Laundrie’s attorney Steven Bertolino has said.Police investigating the deaths of Ms Petito and Mr Laundrie have denied “false reports” that the DNA of human remains found in Florida last week did not match the young man’s. A spokesman for the North Port police department also said there...

