Argyle cruises to second straight sweep, remains in tie for second place

FLOWER MOUND — The most difficult part of the District 7-4A schedule is clearly in Argyle’s rearview mirror.

Proof of that was Tuesday’s 25-9, 25-14, 25-14 sweep of Bridgeport, a match Argyle only briefly trailed in once. It was also the Lady Eagles’ second sweep in a row, and another one on Friday against rival Krum would be the momentum they’re looking for heading into their first postseason run under new coach Taryn Hill.

“It’s huge because I still feel like we haven’t had that moment where we can say we’ve officially peaked,” Hill said. “I think having that momentum is great heading into playing Krum, which is always an emotional game for us.

“Going into the playoffs, it’s going to be good for us.”

As for Tuesday’s match, Argyle was on cruise control from the outset. Senior Jessie Moore finished with nine kills while Kate Crawford chipped in seven. But the Lady Eagles didn’t need to rack up a ton of kills thanks to an error-prone Bridgeport team that simply couldn’t get out of its own way. As a result, Bridgeport played from behind all night and rarely put together a significant run to make the match competitive.

And when Argyle had the chance to blow each set open, it didn’t waste any time.

The Lady Eagles (25-12, 8-3 district) opened the first set with a 20-3 run, then blew open a 13-11 score in the second set with a 12-3 run to take a 2-0 lead in the match. Argyle trailed 2-1 early in the third set only to take control with a 10-3 run.

Hill credited her team’s aggressive serves as a big reason why Bridgeport couldn’t get anything going.

“We were making them scramble, which caused them to have a tough time sending the ball back over,” Hill said.

The win marked Argyle’s seventh sweep in district play, yet it is currently sitting in a tie for second place with Springtown going into the final few games of the regular season. Argyle closes with Krum while Springtown still has Bridgeport and Krum. Should both teams win out, Hill said they’d play a district seeding game next Friday.