Pig-to-human transplants come a step closer with new test

By CARLA K. JOHNSON AP Medical Writer
Times Daily
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists temporarily attached a pig’s kidney to a human body and watched it begin...

www.timesdaily.com

The Week

Transplant surgeons report successfully testing a pig kidney on a human, in organ transplant breakthrough

Surgeons in New York successfully attached a kidney from a genetically modified pig to a brain-dead woman for two days in September, and the kidney immediately began to work with no signs of rejection, the medical team reported Tuesday. "It was better than I think we even expected," Dr. Robert Montgomery, who lead the team at NYU Langone Health, tells The New York Times. "It just looked like any transplant I've ever done from a living donor. A lot of kidneys from deceased people don't work right away, and take days or weeks to start. This worked immediately."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
