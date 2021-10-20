Pig-to-human transplants come a step closer with new test

Effective vaccines, without a needle: Since the start of the Covid pandemic, researchers have doubled down on efforts to create patches that deliver life-saving drugs painlessly to the skin, a development that could revolutionize medicine.
The technique could help save children's tears at doctors' offices, and help people who have a phobia of syringes.
Beyond that, skin patches could assist with distribution efforts, because they don't have cold-chain requirements -- and might even heighten vaccine efficacy.
A new mouse study in the area, published in the journal Science Advances, showed promising results.
Comments / 0