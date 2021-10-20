CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

Ted Sarandos: “I Screwed Up” With Chappelle Memos But “My Stance Hasn’t Changed” on Netflix Special

By J. Clara Chan
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MHI87_0cWXdsOL00

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos apologized for his communications to staff about Dave Chappelle ’s latest comedy special The Closer , noting that he “screwed up” and should have acknowledged that his employees were “in pain” by the streaming giant’s decision to air the special.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter by phone on Tuesday evening ahead of staffers’ planned walkout and rally on Wednesday, Sarandos asserted that Chappelle’s special was in line with the company’s stance toward “artistic expression” and said he didn’t believe it would be “appropriate” to add any disclaimer about harmful content ahead of the special. (The below interview has been lightly edited for clarity.)

You’ve written two memos to Netflix staff about your thoughts on the Dave Chappelle special and particularly how you don’t believe that content on screen translates to real-world harm. That statement has gotten some pushback from staff and organizations like GLAAD. Has your stance on this changed since then?

No, my stance hasn’t changed. I can tell you I screwed up those communications in two ways. One of them was, I should have first and foremost acknowledged in those emails that a group of our employees were in pain, and they were really feeling hurt from a business decision that we made. And I, instead of acknowledging that first, I went right into some rationales. And so first of all, I’d say those emails lacked humanity, in which I like to and I do generally communicate with our teams.

I would say the other one was that — this is the problem when you have a leaked email out of context, is it’s part of a conversation already in progress, and that line of causing harm in the real world was way over simplistic and talking about something very specific that we were talking about earlier that day. Of course, content, storytelling causes change in the world, sometimes hugely positive and sometimes negative. That change that storytelling can generate in the world is what inspires me to come to work every day. That’s exactly what we do. You’ve heard me talk about this in interviews after interviews, and every employee in this company has heard me sing the praises of the work that we do exactly in this space. So it was just very clumsy, internal communications that went public.

Just to clarify, you do believe that content on screen can translate to harm?

I 100 percent believe that content on screen can have impact in the real world, positive and negative.

But in terms of your stance on keeping the Chappelle special [on Netflix], that has not changed?

When we think about this challenge we have to entertain the world, part of that challenge means that you’ve got audiences with various taste, various sensibilities, various beliefs. You really can’t please everybody or the content would be pretty dull. And we do tell our employees upfront that we are trying to entertain our members, and that some of the content on Netflix you’re not going to like, and so this kind of commitment to artistic expression and free artistic expression is sometimes in conflict with people feeling protected and safe. I do think that that’s something that we struggle with all the time when these two values bump up against each other.

But I do think that the inclusion of the special on Netflix is consistent with our comedy offering, it’s consistent with Dave Chappelle’s comedy brand and this is … one of those times when there’s something on Netflix that you’re not going to like.

The trans employee resource group that’s organizing [Wednesday’s] virtual walkout, they’re expected to present you with this list of demands. Is Netflix willing to adopt any of those demands?

For the last couple of days, it’s been just listening to folks and hearing out how they’re feeling and what they’d like. I want to say that we are deeply committed to inclusion on screen and behind the camera and in our workplace.

Going forward, I want to make sure that everyone understands that we are deeply committed to supporting artistic freedom with the creators who work at Netflix. We’re deeply committed to increase representation on screen and behind the camera, and we’ll always learn and improve on how to address these challenges as they arrive.

The employees are not asking that the special itself be taken down, but that other steps, such as adding a disclaimer to the beginning [of the special] is something they’re looking for. Is that something you’d be willing to consider?

The content is age restricted already for language, and Dave himself gives a very explicit warning at the beginning of the show, so I don’t think it would be appropriate in this case.

How do you plan to restore morale, especially with your LGBTQ employees, given the events of the past week?

This is one of the taxes on any organization of working remotely and not working together and growing rapidly during this period of time. We have a lot of folks who are new to Netflix and have never met anybody here. They’ve been working from home since their first day, and so probably what they haven’t experienced is that kind of reinforcement of the allyship that the company has towards the LGBTQ+ community, including massive investment in content and creators and storytellers to represent LGBTQ+ stories on screen and around the world, and I think at unprecedented levels.

This group of employees felt a little betrayed because we’ve created such a great place to work that they forgot that sometimes these challenges will come up, and that’s what I mean about not recognizing that upfront, that folks would be hurt.

You and Reed [Hastings] have spoken at length about radical transparency, but given recent leaks and the employee who was fired, can Netflix remain committed to this culture of transparency among employees?

We’re deeply committed to the culture of transparency. And it also depends upon a great deal of trust with our employees that we continue to secure, but we don’t plan on changing any of our internal operations around that.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Ted’s Big Stand: Will Chappelle Support Haunt Netflix Co-CEO?

As the furor over Dave Chappelle’s Netflix special The Closer — widely criticized as transphobic — roils the industry weeks after its Oct. 5 premiere, the town’s opinions remain mixed on Netflix chief Ted Sarandos’ insensitive but forcefully artist-first handling of the situation. While a number of LGBTQ+ stars and allies took to Twitter to voice solidarity with Netflix trans staffers’ Oct. 20 protest — Elliot Page, Jonathan Van Ness, Wanda Sykes, Ava DuVernay, Billy Eichner, Lilly Wachowski and Dan Levy, among them — just as notable were the Hollywood thought leaders, several of who have rich deals with the streamer...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Squid Game’ Climbs Higher on Streaming Chart

Squid Game posted substantial growth in Nielsen’s streaming chart for the second straight week, passing 3 billion minutes of viewing time and far outdistancing any other title in the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 3. The Netflix hit chalked up 3.26 billion minutes of watch time, up from 1.91 billion a week earlier. That’s an increase of 71 percent — nothing like the ninefold jump from Squid Game‘s first week to its second but still a very healthy improvement. The series is the first streaming title since The Crown in November 2020 to pass 3 billion minutes in a single week. By comparison,...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Ice Cube Exits Sony Comedy ‘Oh Hell No’ After Declining COVID-19 Vaccine

Ice Cube has departed Sony’s upcoming comedy, Oh Hell No, in which he would’ve co-starred with Jack Black, after declining a request from producers to get vaccinated, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. Sony had no comment. A personal representative for the star declined to comment. WME, his agency, declined to comment. Oh Hell No is being produced by Matt Tolmach and Black, who both did not offer a comment. Ice Cube and Black partnered on the project in June. The Sony film was looking to shoot this winter in Hawaii with Kitao Sakurai, the filmmaker behind Netflix’s breakout comedy Bad Trip, in...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Celebrities#Netflix Co#Glaad
Indy100

Netflix fires organiser of trans walkout after ‘revealing $25m cost of Dave Chappelle special’

Netflix has fired the organiser of a trans employee walkout – five days before the protest was planned to take place. The trans employee resource group leader, who has asked not to be identified in the media to avoid harassment, had been actively encouraging fellow trans employees and allies to walk out as a protest against how Netflix handled Dave Chappelle’s comedy special, The Closer.
ENTERTAINMENT
NYLON

Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In November 2021

As temperatures drop and outdoor activities begin to wane in their appeal, many of us will find ourselves spending more and more time inside, glued to our television, desperate for something interesting to watch. Thankfully, Netflix has prepared for this very moment — in November, the streaming service plans to keep us occupied with an extensive array of new titles to choose from.
MOVIES
Black Enterprise

Comedian Damon Wayans Says Dave Chappelle ‘Freed the Slaves’ Following Transphobic Controversy

Comedian and actor Damon Wayans announced his support for Dave Chappelle, whose latest Netflix comedy special is stirring up conversations around transphobia. Since the release of Chappelle’s “The Closer” on Oct. 5, concerns of discrimination against the transgender community have been raised amongst some viewers. Chappelle has also garnered support...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Caitlyn Jenner defends Dave Chappelle, says 'The Closer' controversy is about 'woke cancel culture run amok'

Caitlyn Jenner has spoken out in support of comedian Dave Chappelle. "Dave Chappelle is 100% right," the former Republican candidate for California governor tweeted Tuesday. "This isn't about the LGBTQ movement. It's about woke cancel culture run amok, trying to silence free speech. We must never yield or bow to those who wish to stop us from speaking our minds."
CELEBRITIES
BET

Transgender Comedian Flame Monroe Defends Dave Chappelle’s LGBTQ+ Jokes

Black transgender comedian, Flame Monroe, is coming to the defense of Dave Chappelle and his Netflix special The Closer following the backlash he has received. Speaking with TMZ, Monroe says that making jokes about the LGBTQ+ community is fair game and something that is unique about the world of comedy is that nothing is off-limits.
CELEBRITIES
ScreenCrush

Will Ferrell Reveals Reason For Split With Adam McKay

There might not be a more creatively successful comedy partnership in the 21st century than Adam McKay and Will Ferrell. After working together on Saturday Night Live, they went to Hollywood and created movies like Anchorman, Talladega Nights, Step Brothers, and The Other Guys. They also co-founded the website Funny or Die, and launched their own production company, Gary Sanchez, which produced movies like The Goods, Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie, Casa De Mi Padre, The Campaign, and Daddy’s Home.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Dear White People’ Showrunner Jaclyn Moore on Why She’s Boycotting Netflix Over Transphobic Dave Chappelle Special (EXCLUSIVE)

Jaclyn Moore has always considered Dave Chappelle one of her “comic heroes.” “His shadow is huge,” says Moore, who was a writer and showrunner on Netflix’s “Dear White People.” “He’s a brilliant goofy comedian, he’s brilliant as a political comedian. He has been brilliant for so so long, but I also don’t think because you’ve been brilliant means that you’re always brilliant.” Moore announced on Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday night that she would no longer work with Netflix after she watched Chappelle’s latest standup special, “The Closer,” which premiered on the streamer on Tuesday. In the special, Chappelle makes numerous jokes...
TV & VIDEOS
rolling out

Dave Chappelle curses at Morgan Freeman in promo for ‘Closer’ special (video)

Dave Chappelle’s pairing with streaming goliath Netflix has been a cash windfall for both powerful entities. Chappelle has returned Neflix’s $60 million investment in him — and then some — with his previous five stand-up specials “The Age Of Spin,” “Deep In The Heart Of Texas,” “Equanimity,” “The Bird Revelation,” and “Sticks & Stones.” Moreover, the televised events have translated into critical acclaim and three Emmy nominations.
TV & VIDEOS
solzyatthemovies.com

Ted Sarandos Doubles Down And I Have Words

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos has doubled down in response to the backlash claiming that it won’t “translate to real-world harm.”. With The Closer, we understand that the concern is not about offensive-to-some content but titles which could increase real world harm (such as further marginalizing already marginalized groups, hate, violence etc.) Last year, we heard similar concerns about 365 Days and violence against women. While some employees disagree, we have a strong belief that content on screen doesn’t directly translate to real-world harm.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Ted Sarandos and Dave Chappelle Are Missing the Criticism’s Point (Column)

The second memo that Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos issued to Netflix staff about Dave Chappelle and stand-up comedy only proves that he doesn’t understand why people are actually upset about how Chappelle approaches transgender people in his new special “The Closer.” In his first response, Sarandos emphasized that even if “some people find the art of stand-up to be mean-spirited … our members enjoy it.” In the second, he again asserts Chappelle’s right to “artistic freedom.” In both, he underlines that neither he nor anyone with sign-off power at Netflix believe that Chappelle’s extensive material on transgender people crosses the...
CELEBRITIES
toofab.com

Hannah Gadsby Trashes Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos for Citing Her In Dave Chappelle Defense

"F--- you and your amoral algorithm cult." Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos continues to defend outspoken comedian Dave Chappelle's controversial comedy special, which came under fire for comments the comedian made about transgender people -- and one of the people he cited in his most recent defense doesn't want her name anywhere near any of it.
NewsTimes

Australian Comedian Hannah Gadsby Slams Ted Sarandos After Being Referenced in Dave Chappelle Memo

“Adults can watch violence, assault and abuse – or enjoy shocking stand-up comedy – without it causing them to harm others,” Sarandos had said in a staff memo on Wednesday, as revealed by Variety. “We are working hard to ensure marginalized communities aren’t defined by a single story. So we have ‘Sex Education,’ ‘Orange is the New Black,’ ‘Control Z,’ Hannah Gadsby and Dave Chappelle all on Netflix. Key to this is increasing diversity on the content team itself.”
ORANGE, CT
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy