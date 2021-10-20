CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hop on the weather roller coaster

By Scott Hetsko
13 WHAM
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMan we had some serious chill outside Tuesday morning! The coldest start to...

13 WHAM

Fast and furious rain tonight

Rain will fall tonight spoiling many "trunk or treats" planned across the region for sure. Expect the heaviest rain to stop just after midnight North and earlier in the Southern Finger Lakes. Tonight's rain combined with soaking rain earlier this week may cause some minor creek and small stream flooding...
CBS Boston

Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Forecast For Saturday In Towns Hit Hard By Nor’easter

BOSTON (CBS) – October just couldn’t close on a calm note, could it? After what’s been an otherwise seasonably warm and fairly docile first three weeks on the month, it’d be an understatement to say we’ll head into November pretty unsettled. Saturday is round two of this week’s one-two punch. Friday will be seasonably cool with highs in the low 50s. The wind out of the north will keep temperatures in check, while we’ll start with some sunshine, clouds should fill in pretty quickly through the midday. (WBZ-TV graphic) After midnight, the initial raindrops start to fall. Initially these showers will be isolated, so if you want to head outdoors on Saturday, the morning will be the best bet. (WBZ-TV graphic) By Saturday afternoon, showers turn to heavy rain. Rain totals will be a widespread 1-2+ inches. Additionally, the strong east wind will strengthen in the afternoon and evening, affecting mainly the coastline communities that were already hardest hit by the mid-week nor’easter. (WBZ-TV graphic) Fortunately the weather turns much nicer and milder for Halloween. A southwest wind and partly cloudy skies contribute to highs returning to the middle 60s! It’s looking like trick-or-treaters will be able to snag candy without covering their awesome costumes with jackets!
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Calm Weather Expected For Halloween Weekend

Weather Resources: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While the streets are expected to be filled with ghosts and goblins, the skies above are expected to be far from scary this Halloween weekend. After a number of days drenched in rain and sprinkles, a drier pattern has moved into the state just in time for the weekend. Clouds are expected to linger in the area for awhile Friday, but should clear by late morning or early afternoon in the Twin Cities. Overnight lows are expected to be in the mid 30s. As far as holiday atmospherics go, Saturday is expected to begin with a...
Denver Post

Denver weather: Expect chilly temperatures, possible Halloween snow

A nice and relatively warm day will end the week, taking Denver into November. According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, Denver will enjoy lots of sunshine on Friday as temperatures rise to 72 degrees. Overnight the low will dip to 38 degrees. A cold front will move through...
13 WHAM

More rain is on its way

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Clouds have already begun to build in across the Rochester area. A few towns will see some breaks of sun through the morning, but clouds will win out overall for much of the day. Rain, which is now holding to our southwest, will draw closer to...
