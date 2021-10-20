CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara, NY

Niagara men picked 10th in MAAC; women 7th

By STAFF REPORTS
Niagara Gazette
Niagara Gazette
 9 days ago
There's plenty of optimism as basketball season nears on Monteagle Ridge, but the coaches of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference don't quite feel the same way.

Niagara University men's basketball was voted to finish 10th off 11 teams in the preseason coaches poll, which was released Tuesday evening. The NU women were picked seventh.

Both Niagara squads had a player voted preseason first team All-MAAC, senior guard Marcus Hammond for the men and junior guard Angel Parker, the Cardinal O'Hara product, for the women.

Iona, the defending conference champ coached by Hall of Famer Rick Pitino, was unanimously picked to finish first on the men's side. Saint Peter's, fresh off back-to-back top-3 finishes, was selected second, followed by Marist, Monmouth, Rider, Fairfield, Manhattan, Siena, Quinnipiac, NU and Canisius.

Saint Peter's KC Ndefo, who won his second consecutive MAAC Defensive Player of the Year award last season, was voted preseason player of the year and joined Hammond on the preseason first team, along with Monmouth's George Papas, Iona's Nelly Junior Joseph and Rider's Dwight Murray Jr.

Quinnipiac's Kevin Marfo and Jacob Rigoni, Rider's Dimencio Vaughn, Saint Peter's Daryl Banks III and Manhattan's Warren Williams made up the second team, while Canisius' Malek Green, Fairfield's Jake Wojcik, Manhattan's Ant Nelson, Marist's Ricardo Wright and Monmouth's Shavar Reynolds Jr. were voted third team.

On the women's side, Quinnipiac, which has won four MAAC championships since 2013-14, was selected to earn a fifth this season. Manhattan, Fairfield, Marist and Rider made up the top five, followed by Iona, Niagara, Saint Peter's, Siena, Monmouth and Canisius.

Fairfield's Lou Lopez-Senechal was voted preseason player of the year after finishing second in both scoring average (16.9 PPG) and three-point field goal percentage (.407) last season. She also made first team, along with Parker, Manhattan's Courtney Warley and Quinnipiac's Mikala Marris and Mackenzie DeWees.

Second-team players included Manhattan's Dee Dee Davis, Marist's Sarah Barcello and Trinasia Kennedy, Rider's Makayla Firebaugh, Iona's Juana Camilion and SPU's Kendrea Williams.

Third-team was made up of Quinnipiac's Rose Caverly, Monmouth's Belle Kranbuhn, Siena's Rayshel Brown, Fairfield's Andrew Hernangomez, Manhattan's Emily LaPointe and Rider's Raphaela Toussaint.

