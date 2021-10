AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott Tuesday issued a statement upon the conclusion of the third Special Session: "Property tax relief, appropriating funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and redrawing legislative districts were at the forefront of the agenda for the third Special Session. Texans tasked the Legislature with delivering on these priorities, and I am proud to say not only did we deliver on these priorities, but the Legislature went above and beyond to solve other critical issues to ensure an even brighter future for the Lone Star State. "The Legislature successfully…

