Record: 5-1 Last Game: 32-29 win over Virginia Tech (bye week this week) Last Meeting: 30-27 Notre Dame (2019, South Bend) - It's the return of one of college football's iconic rivalries after USC and Notre Dame did not meet in 2020, the first time since World War II. This will be just the sixth night game for the rivalry in South Bend, the latest in the series (7:30 p.m. ET). USC has lost its last four games in South Bend and seven of the last ten matchups.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO