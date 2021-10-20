City applying for state grant to cover expenses for The One, other events

ENID, Okla. — The city of Enid is seeking state grant funds to offset costs incurred for work done to the area where The One Christmas events will be held starting next month.

City commissioners during their Tuesday meeting unanimously approved the resolution supporting an application to Oklahoma Tax Commission to receive reimbursements from sales tax revenue made during The One Christmas event series running Nov. 26 to Jan. 6, 2022.

The city has 60 days from Tuesday, Oct. 19, to submit an application for the state of Oklahoma’s Quality Events Incentive program, which offers local municipalities reimbursements of tax revenue on eligible so-called “quality event” expenses.

No single event can be reimbursed by the state for more than $250,000 in sales tax revenue.

City Manager Jerald Gilbert said he didn’t know how much the city would submit for on Tuesday. Reimbursements are determined from anticipated sales tax revenues.

“I’m not sure if we’ll get it, but I’m pretty sure we won’t get it if we don’t apply, so this helps us apply,” Gilbert said.

The city reportedly expects to generate $1.5 million in sales, hotel and fuel tax revenues from as many as 100,000 visitors during the 42 days of The One’s Christmas events, according to the resolution.

The program, which began in 2012, is intended to attract major events to Oklahoma that might have taken place elsewhere in another state, according to Oklahoma Department of Commerce.

From 2015 to 2020, the OTC has reimbursed a total $1.3 million to 42 quality events that have been hosted in only four Oklahoma cities: Oklahoma City, Guthrie, Grove and Tulsa.

In April, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a House bill extending the program through 2026 since it initially was going to sunset later in June.

Within 30 days prior to the event, the host community’s governing body first must pass a resolution to authorize the application, designating the dates of the event and any eligible incurred expenses.

The body, in this case the city of Enid, will have another 60 days after adopting the resolution to submit an economic impact study. This study will include estimates of anticipated expenses, gross sales made by vendors during any other period of time, and a detailed estimate the anticipated increase to sales tax revenue due to the event.

The tax commission will verify the impact study, rather than review “actual documentation” of sales tax revenue and vendor sales generated from the event, as done in the past before April’s immediate law change.

OTC would have within 60 days to approve or disapprove all or some of the submission.

Then, within 30 days of the event’s end, the city must submit event information such as attendance figures and other financial information to evaluate economic impact. The tax commission then will determine payments based on if the sales tax revenues are greater than zero.

Since this summer, initially in preparation for The One, the city has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on street infrastructure work, which has included new sidewalks, improved street intersections with bollards, electrical outlets, dirt work, sod and a structure to accommodate large displays such as the newly arrived Christ Tree.

Assistant City Manager Scott Morris said the area had long needed new sidewalks and better accessibility on both sides of Park.

Morris also said in a Facebook Live video for The One that the receiver well in the middle of Park — where the 140-foot Christmas tree is installed and being adorned with branches — could be used in the future for flag poles or other installations.

Crews work on attaching limbs to the Christ Tree in downtown Enid on Sunday , Oct. 17, 2021 . (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle) Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle

The city is currently planning a weeklong event series for Veterans Day that will partly take place in the area between Grand and Independence, as well.

On Nov. 8, the city will host a Yellow Ribbon kickoff ceremony at the Christmas tree site with food trucks, speakers and music.

Morris, the city of Enid’s liaison on The One’s planing team, said the newly designated public forum area also could be used for other downtown events such as food truck festivals, farmers’ markets and barbecue events.

“There’s just a lot of different things that can be done,” Morris said.

Those interested in holding events in the public space can submit a First Amendment event permit request through the city’s event permit coordinator Kasey Lowrie, as well as Enid Police Department.