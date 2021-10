WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (WDVM) – The Williamsport Wildcats volleyball team locked up a shutout victory over the Spring Mills Cardinals, from West Virginia, beating them 3-0 at home.

Spring Mills got as close to within four points in the final set, before the Wildcats pulled away late.

