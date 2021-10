MVP is a deceptively simple award to predict. There have been four separate instances of players going back-to-back in the past 13 seasons, after all, and it's been more than a decade since a player won it without having made either First- or Second-Team All-NBA in the previous season. This is a fairly small pool of players that we're dealing with here. At Caesar's Sportsbook, only 16 players have odds below 50-to-1 with less than a week to go before the season.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO