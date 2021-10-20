CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why CNN reporter told this doctor, 'I think you're crazy'

Lebanon Democrat
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh-profile doctors spreading Covid-19 disinformation collectively reach millions of Americans,...

Fox News

Minnesota doctors silenced over COVID views: 'If it's happening to someone else, it could happen to you'

Two Minnesota doctors are speaking out after being silenced for reiterating the importance of individual rights as it pertains to COVID-related policies. Dr. Scott Jensen, a GOP gubernatorial candidate in the state, faces a fifth investigation in just one year for emphasizing the importance of natural immunity, and Dr. Jeffrey Horak was reportedly terminated from his role of 15 years as a veteran of general surgery after speaking at a local school board meeting.
MINNESOTA STATE
Deseret News

Opinion: If you’re not vaccinated and think you’re winning, think again

It can be easy to become numbed to the magnitude of the losses that COVID-19 has wrought. But we must not. Officially, over 734,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — more Americans than the military fatalities in WWI, WWII, the Korean War and Vietnam combined. In another grim milestone, American deaths from COVID-19 now exceed American deaths due to the influenza pandemic of 1918 (675,000 deaths). The true number of deaths is likely even higher.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Over 40, This One COVID Symptom Might Never Go Away

There's still a lot we don't know about COVID-19, but one thing that has become clear is that the novel coronavirus is not always a one-and-done situation. COVID has the ability to reinfect people and leave some survivors with long-term symptoms, known as "long COVID." Lingering symptoms affect anywhere from between 10 to 30 percent of those who get infected with the virus, experts told The Wall Street Journal. And now that we're almost 20 months into the pandemic, early survivors have shown that long COVID symptoms can last for more than a year. But depending on your age, you may have a harder time shaking one particular lasting effect of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

Fauci’s ‘maybe no Christmas’ warning confirms why he’s earned the public’s distrust

On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned on CBS that it’s “too soon” to say if it’ll be safe for people to gather together for Christmas. The White House plainly stomped on him overnight, because President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser backtracked on Monday, pretending his comments were “misinterpreted”: He’s now happy for families to gather, as long as everyone’s vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden says cops, first responders should be fired for refusing COVID vaccine

President Joe Biden said police officers and first responders should be fired from their jobs for refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccines. During a town hall discussion with CNN on Thursday night, host Anderson Cooper said that as many as one in three police officers and first responders in major cities like Chicago, Los Angeles and Baltimore are refusing to comply with their city’s vaccine mandates. Asked whether those first responders should be mandated to get the vaccines and fired if they don’t, Biden replied, “yes and yes.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
mediaite.com

Fox’s Neil Cavuto Off Air After Contracting Covid: ‘Had I Not Been Vaccinated… This Would Be a Far More Dire Situation’

Fox News’ Neil Cavuto has tested positive for Covid-19. In a statement provided to Mediaite, Cavuto said he is lucky to be vaccinated and urged more people to get the shot. While I’m somewhat stunned by this news, doctors tell me I’m lucky as well. Had I not been vaccinated, and with all my medical issues, this would be a far more dire situation. It’s not, because I did and I’m surviving this because I did. I hope anyone and everyone gets that message loud and clear. Get vaccinated, for yourself and everyone around you. Everyone wins, except maybe my wife, who thought I was back in the city for good for live shows. Maybe not so fast now.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Parsons Sun

Poll: Majority of Americans think COVID-19 threat is getting less serious

(The Center Square) – The majority of Americans believe the threat of the coronavirus is getting less serious, and a plurality believe President Joe Biden and government health officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci don’t want lockdowns to end, according to a new poll conducted by the Convention of States Action in partnership with The Trafalgar Group.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Biden personally called ER room to ask why friend’s wife couldn’t be admitted to Covid-overwhelmed hospital

President Joe Biden personally called a Pennsylvania hospital on Wednesday to know “what the situation was” when a friend’s wife struggled to be seen by a physician at the facility overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients.“Last night … I was on the telephone with a person at an emergency hospital ward in Pennsylvania because a good friend had called and he had rushed his significant other to the emergency room because this one was having trouble breathing, had a high fever and could not really catch a breath,” Mr Biden said in his address about vaccines in Illinois.“And they got her into...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

It’s bizarre to see a Covid patient deny Covid exists while gasping for breath

Working as a nurse in an intensive care unit is busy at the best of times. It becomes something else entirely during a pandemic. This second wave is a lot different to the first wave. Last year when we were caring for Covid patients we had one layer of protection, which was our PPE. It turned out to be very effective, given that no one in the unit contracted the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AMA

What doctors wish employers knew about COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Each COVID-19 vaccine authorized or approved for use in the U.S. has been proven highly effective in controlling the spread of SARS-CoV-2 and its variants. Yet the virus continues to spread, primarily among those who are unvaccinated. While officials across the country have launched incentive programs, stressed personal responsibility, deployed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Emotional doctor tears up explaining how American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups are manipulating VERY vulnerable groups in Australia and convincing them NOT to get jabbed because 'God will save them'

American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups have been manipulating vulnerable Australians and convincing them not to get the Covid vaccine, said a top doctor during an emotional televised press conference. Northern Territory Chief Health Officer Dr Hugh Heggie addressed the state at Wednesday's media conference urging residents to get vaccinated...
WORLD
survivornet.com

CNN’s John King Says, ‘I’m Immunocompromised. I Have Multiple Sclerosis. So, I’m Grateful You’re All Vaccinated;’ The Importance of Vaccines for People Who Are Immunocompromised

CNN’s John King says he has MS and he’s immunocompromised; as a result, he’s grateful for those around him who choose to get vaccinated. MS is a disease in which the immune system eats away at the protective covering of the body’s nerves. People like King, who have a weakened...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan says her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their father - and admits she thought her husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan has revealed how her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their tech-whizz father. The American philanthropist and a former paediatrician, 36, also admitted that she thought her Facebook-founder husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard 18 years ago.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

