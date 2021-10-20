CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

CNN's John King reveals he has multiple sclerosis

By Scripps National
KIVI-TV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN's John King revealed Tuesday that he is immunocompromised. During a panel discussion on his show, "Inside Politics," King said he has multiple sclerosis, a disease of the central nervous system....

www.kivitv.com

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

CNN anchor John King reveals ‘secret’ MS diagnosis

CNN news anchor John King revealed on the air Tuesday that he's been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. King shared news of his diagnosis during a discussion about COVID-19 vaccinations on the CNN talk show "Inside Politics." "I’m going to share a secret I've never spoken before. I am immunocompromised. I...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

CNN's John King discloses he is immunocompromised

New York (CNN Business) — CNN anchor and Chief National Correspondent John King told viewers on Tuesday that he has multiple sclerosis and is immunocompromised. "I'm going to share a secret I've never shared before," King said. "I have multiple sclerosis. So I'm grateful you're all vaccinated." The disclosure came...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Powell
AdWeek

John King: ‘I Am Immunocompromised. I Have Multiple Sclerosis. So, I’m Grateful You’re All Vaccinated’

CNN’s John King revealed on-air Tuesday that he has multiple sclerosis. The longtime Inside Politics host who also serves as CNN’s chief national correspondent was leading a discussion about the importance of vaccines when he brought up his diagnosis, and stressed how important being vaccinated is to help protect immunocompromised people like himself.
HEALTH
New Haven Register

CNN's John King says he has MS, grateful for vaccinations

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN's John King revealed during an on-air discussion of COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Tuesday that he has multiple sclerosis. “I'm going to share a secret I've never spoken before,” King said while leading a panel discussion on his “Inside Politics” show. “I'm immunocompromised. I have multiple sclerosis. So, I'm grateful you're all vaccinated.”
HEALTH
survivornet.com

Fox News Host Dan Bongino, 46, Continues to Thrive One Year after Announcing His Hodgkin Lymphoma Diagnosis; Understanding Hodgkin Lymphoma

Conservative talk show host Dan Bongino is thriving one year after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma. After his successful treatment he launched a new show on Fox News. Bongino went into remission in March. He’s said that his cancer journey has given him a fresh perspective on life – one that’s allowed him to make the most of every moment.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Multiple Sclerosis#Cancer
Primetimer

CNN's John King slams Fox News over "reckless" lies about COVID-19 vaccines

After revealing his multiple sclerosis diagnosis live on air Tuesday, King delivered a moving account of his "very frightening" disease and his decision to keep it secret this morning on New Day. King admits his decision to come forward was prompted by some at Fox News politicizing Colin Powell's death on Monday by pointing out he was fully vaccinated when he died of COVID complications. "It is a cumulative thing,” King replied. “Colin Powell is a treasure; we lost a hero. For people to say, this is proof that vaccines don’t work because Colin Powell was vaccinated when just the opposite is true. Just the opposite is true.” King added: “What crossed the line for me was lying about an American hero when those 728,000 people who we have already lost, they’re all heroes to somebody too. And to lie about vaccines and make it worse, today and tomorrow, based on all we now know? It’s just reckless, and it pushed me across the line." King also went out of his way to wish Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto, who also has MS, well after his COVID diagnosis.
PUBLIC HEALTH
13newsnow.com

CNN's John King reveals multiple sclerosis diagnosis

WASHINGTON — CNN anchor John King revealed Tuesday that he is immunocompromised and was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. "I'm going to share a secret I've never spoken before, I'm immunocompromised, I have multiple sclerosis," King shared during a "Inside Politics" segment. "So, I'm grateful you're all vaccinated. I'm grateful my...
HEALTH
Primetimer

CNN's John King reveals on-air that he has multiple sclerosis

The CNN anchor disclosed today he's been diagnosed with MS, an incurable and potentially disabling disease that affects the central nervous system, during an Inside Politics panel discussion about how right-wing media outlets quickly used Colin Powell’s death from COVID-19 on Monday to cast doubt on the efficacy of the vaccines. Powell was fully vaccinated, but was immunocompromised due to the blood cancer multiple myeloma. King defended employer and government mandates, saying “what makes America exceptional is when we all decide to set down our personal principles or our personal preferences for the good of the team.” Then he added: “It’s a shared responsibility. If I can do something to help protect somebody else,” he declared before opening up: “I’m going share a secret I’ve never spoken before: I’m immunocompromised. I have multiple sclerosis. So, I’m grateful you’re all vaccinated. I’m grateful my employer says that all these amazing people who work on the floor who came in here for the last 18 months when we were doing this are vaccinated now that we have vaccines.” King concluded: “I don’t like the government telling me what to do. I don’t like my boss telling me what to do. In this case, it’s important.”
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy