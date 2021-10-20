Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Logs another two-point game

Kadri registered two assists and a fighting major in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Blues. Kadri obliged Brayden Schenn for a fight 40 seconds into the game after the former delivered an illegal check to the head of Justin Faulk in the playoffs last year. Kadri served an eight-game suspension for the play, but the Blues didn't forget his misdeed. Through two games, Kadri's off to a blazing start with four points, six shots on net, two hits and a plus-3 rating. While he'll drop to the second line once Nathan MacKinnon clears COVID-19 protocols, Kadri's strong play early on should give fantasy managers hope of a bounce-back campaign for the center.
Comments / 0