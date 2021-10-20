Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Logs another two-point game

Miller scored a goal and added two power-play assists in Friday's 5-4 shootout win over the Flyers. He added three hits and two blocked shots. Miller factored in on three of the Canucks' four second-period tallies, setting up Elias Pettersson and Alex Chiasson on the power play before scoring one of his own at even strength. With four points, five shots on net and six hits through two games, Miller is off to a strong start this year. He's likely to be a fixture in the top six, giving the 28-year-old plenty of fantasy value as both a scorer and a physical forward.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO