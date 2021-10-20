CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Logs another two-point game

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Compher scored a short-handed goal and picked up an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Washington. He...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CBS Sports

Kraken's Jared McCann: Two points in win

McCann scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Predators. McCann tied the game at 1-1 with his first-period tally, and he set up Brandon Tanev for the empty-net goal in the third. The 25-year-old McCann has three points, three shots on net and three hits through the first two games of the season. He'll continue to draw some interest as a depth option in fantasy while logging first-line minutes.
NHL
stlouisgametime.com

Blues at Avalanche GameDay Thread: Game On

The Colorado Avalanche have been in better shape. Who are they missing tonight? Why, let’s take a look:. Andre Burakovsky - Injury (maybe) Darren Helm - Injury (maybe) That’s a lot of key players who won’t take the ice for the strongly favored Avalanche. Meanwhile, the only question mark for the Blues is David Perron, who skated this morning.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' J.T. Miller: Racks up three points in win

Miller scored a goal and added two power-play assists in Friday's 5-4 shootout win over the Flyers. He added three hits and two blocked shots. Miller factored in on three of the Canucks' four second-period tallies, setting up Elias Pettersson and Alex Chiasson on the power play before scoring one of his own at even strength. With four points, five shots on net and six hits through two games, Miller is off to a strong start this year. He's likely to be a fixture in the top six, giving the 28-year-old plenty of fantasy value as both a scorer and a physical forward.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikko Rantanen
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Sends two helpers

Kadri registered two assists and a fighting major in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Blues. Kadri obliged Brayden Schenn for a fight 40 seconds into the game after the former delivered an illegal check to the head of Justin Faulk in the playoffs last year. Kadri served an eight-game suspension for the play, but the Blues didn't forget his misdeed. Through two games, Kadri's off to a blazing start with four points, six shots on net, two hits and a plus-3 rating. While he'll drop to the second line once Nathan MacKinnon clears COVID-19 protocols, Kadri's strong play early on should give fantasy managers hope of a bounce-back campaign for the center.
NHL
chatsports.com

Colorado Avalanche Game Day: Shorthanded against the Blues

Despite a win on opening night, the Colorado Avalanche and their fans come into the second game of the season with a number of concerns on their mind. Playing without a number of key players, tonight’s game against the St. Louis Blues will be an early test of the team’s depth.
NHL
NHL

Landeskog suspended two games for actions in Avalanche game

NEW YORK - Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog has been suspended for two games, without pay, for boarding Chicago Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach during NHL Game No. 5 in Colorado on Wednesday, Oct. 13, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at 16:22 of...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avalanche
milehighsports.com

Deen’s List: Avalanche lay an egg in first road game of the season

It certainly wasn’t the start the Avalanche were hoping for to begin their three-game road trip. The Avs welcomed back superstar center Nathan MacKinnon but were outmatched in every aspect of Tuesday’s 6-3 loss to the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. They’ll have to shrug this one off quickly,...
NHL
thednvr.com

DNVR Avalanche Podcast: Darcy Kuemper and the Colorado Avalanche’s slow start

While there’s nothing to panic about, two losses in the Avs’ first three games still qualifies as less than ideal. Beyond the glaring roster fluctuation issues, there is plenty that can and needs to be improved for Colorado. Evan Rawal and Rudo dive into what can be done. DON’T FORGET...
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Logs third point

Drouin recorded a power-play assist along with four shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes. Drouin has been the sole offensive highlight for the Canadiens through five games. He's scored two of the team's four goals has three of their 12 points. Thursday's power-play goal by Tyler Toffoli was the first of the season for Montreal, which ranks 30th in the NHL with one goal over 19 power-play chances (5.3 percent).
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
thednvr.com

Avalanche Review Game 3: Cale Makar’s worst

A night the Avs would very quickly like to forget. Despite the return of Nathan MacKinnon to the lineup, Colorado played one of the worst games they have in the last few years. At least JT Compher was dope?
SPORTS
ontheforecheck.com

Thursday’s Dump & Chase: Two More Points, Please

ICYMI: Milwaukee holds nothing back in their season opener. Shaun was at Bridgestone Arena Tuesday night to see the Predators defeat the Los Angeles Kings 2-1. Here are his thoughts on the game. Stadium Series-palooza. Other Hockey News & Notes. Mike Bossy, one of the greatest goal scorers to ever...
NHL
CBS Sports

Sharks' Timo Meier: Two points in Friday's win

Meier scored a goal and an assist with two shots, three hits, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs. The Sharks' top line of Meier, Logan Couture and rookie Jonathan Dahlen was once again a force, combining for four goals and six points. Meier has found the scoresheet in all four San Jose games so far, piling up two goals and seven points.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' J.T. Miller: Stays hot with two helpers

Miller logged two assists in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kraken. Miller's assists came in the third period on a game-tying power-play goal by Bo Horvat and Justin Dowling's empty-netter. Through six games, Miller has been highly productive as a playmaker with one goal and seven assists. He's added 13 shots on net, 13 hits and a minus-1 rating while playing significant minutes in all situations.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy