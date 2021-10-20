CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avalanche's Darren Helm: Pockets first goal of 2021-22

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Helm tallied a goal on two shots Tuesday in a 6-3 loss...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
97.1 The Ticket

Pat Caputo: Red Wings more talented, simply better

The Red Wings will be improved this season. It is just a matter of how much. The biggest upgrade will come on the blueline. Nick Leddy is one of the NHL’s best puck movers, the ideal defensive pairing for high-end rookie Moritz Seider, Detroit’s rugged first-round draft pick in 2019.
Darren Helm
Ilya Samsonov
CBS Sports

Predators' Ryan Johansen: Pockets first two points

Johansen had a goal and an assist with two shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanses. Johansen got the Predators on the board with an unassisted tally 7:54 into the second period, stealing the puck in the neutral zone, splitting the defenders and burying a backhander to tie the game at 1-1. Johansen also drew an assist on Filip Forsberg's extra-attacker goal in the final minute of the third. The 29-year-old Johansen had just seven goals in 48 games last season after collecting at least 14 in his previous seven NHL campaigns.
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Pockets goal, assist

Teravainen had a goal and an assist with five shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Islanders. Teravainen set up Andrei Svechnikov's goal that got the Hurricanes on the board midway through the first period, then he gave Carolina a 5-3 cushion with a power-play tally in the third. Teravainen and linemates Svechnikov and Vincent Trocheck combined to produce 13 shots on the night and should be a formidable trio for opponents going forward.
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Darcy Kuemper: Leaks four goals

Kuemper allowed four goals on 27 shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Blues. Kuemper didn't get a lot of help behind a shorthanded Avalanche team. The Blues staked out a 3-0 lead before the Avalanche rallied and nearly tied the game, if not for a video review to take a fourth goal off the board. Kuemper has now given up six goals on 61 shots in his two starts with his new team. With Jonas Johansson as the No. 2 option for now, Kuemper should be expected to tend the twine as the Avalanche begin a three-game road trip at the Capitals on Tuesday.
wingsnation.com

WATCH: Zadina wires Seider’s one-time pass past Halak for first of 2021–22 season

Detroit Red Wings forward Filip Zadina scored his first goal of the 2021–22 season during Saturday’s game against the Vancouver Canucks — and he did it in style. Zadina, 21, scored a power-play goal early in the second period to give the Red Wings a 2-1 lead over the visiting Canucks. The goal came just 1:46 after Vancouver forward Conor Garland scored his first of the year to tie the game.
CBS Sports

Rangers' Adam Fox: Pots first goal of 2021-22

Fox scored a goal and led all players with six shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to Dallas. Fox got the Rangers on the board midway through the second period, threading a point shot through traffic to cut the Dallas lead to 2-1. It was the first goal of the season for the reigning Norris Trophy winner, who paced all Rangers with an even 25 minutes of ice time.
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Deposits goal in loss

Jost scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Blues. Jost tallied at 14:36 of the third period to spark a comeback effort, and he was in the mix for what the Avalanche thought was an equalizer that was called back on video review. The 23-year-old is in his fifth full NHL campaign, but he's yet to have a true breakout after being selected 10th overall in 2016. The Alberta native had 17 points in 54 games last year, and he's not likely to earn more than 30 points as long as he's stuck in a middle-six role.
CBS Sports

Stars' Radek Faksa: Nabs first two apples of 2021-22

Faksa collected a pair of assists and added three shots and two hits in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Ottawa. The 27-year-old figured in on both Dallas goals, drawing the secondary helper on tallies by Michael Raffl in the first period and Joe Pavelski in the third. Faksa had an underwhelming 2020-21 campaign, registering 14 points and a minus-15 rating in 55 games, but he's off to a nice start to this season with three points and a plus-2 in his first three tilts.
Yardbarker

Hurricanes’ Trends From First 3 Games of 2021-22

The offer sheet showdown finally commenced, as the unlikely rivalry between the pesky, new-market Carolina Hurricanes and arguably hockey’s most storied franchise in the Montreal Canadiens took on a new chapter. Jesperi Kotkaniemi was greeted with loud boos whenever he hit the ice and touched the puck, and Canadiens legend Sebastian Aho continued to be a total thorn in the side of his “former” team.
ourcommunitynow.com

2021-22 Season Goals for Every NHL Team

Any NHL executive or player worth their weight in cliches will tell you their goal is to win the Stanley Cup. It doesn't matter how likely or unlikely it is for that to.
The Hockey Writers

3 Jets’ Keys to Finding First Win of 2021-22

The Winnipeg Jets have stumbled out of the gate during a season most believe them to be a legitimate Stanley Cup contender. They didn’t look like one during the first two games of 2020-21, which by all accounts, should have been relatively easy victories against rebuilding opponents in the Anaheim Ducks and San Jose Sharks.
CBS Sports

Flyers' Scott Laughton: Cashes in first goal of 2021-22

Laughton scored a goal on his only shot and doled out a pair of hits Wednesday in a 6-3 win over Boston. Laughton trailed a play in transition and put away a juicy Jeremy Swayman rebound to give the Flyers a 3-1 lead just under two minutes into the middle frame. It was the first goal -- and first point -- of the season for Laughton, who scored nine times in 53 games a year ago.
