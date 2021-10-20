Avalanche's Darren Helm: Pockets first goal of 2021-22

Jost scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Blues. Jost tallied at 14:36 of the third period to spark a comeback effort, and he was in the mix for what the Avalanche thought was an equalizer that was called back on video review. The 23-year-old is in his fifth full NHL campaign, but he's yet to have a true breakout after being selected 10th overall in 2016. The Alberta native had 17 points in 54 games last year, and he's not likely to earn more than 30 points as long as he's stuck in a middle-six role.
