Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Plays well in shootout loss

Now, breathe. The first week of the NHL season is in the books, and the Pittsburgh Penguins kicked off their 2021-22 campaign by winning two of their three games this week. Their early success is punctuated by a 6-2 dismantling of the Tampa Bay Lightning on opening night. The scoreboard speaks for itself, but what do the underlying numbers say? In what is to be a recurring series through the end of the regular season, analytical trends which emerge from each week’s slate of games will be explored with an eye on next week’s schedule. The inaugural edition of this series explores Pittsburgh’s keeping their opponents to the perimeter, the Penguins controlling play against the Lightning and Florida Panthers, and Evan Rodrigues’ early hot streak. Let’s dive in.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO