NHL

Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Outlook good for Thursday

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Hughes (undisclosed) was close to playing Tuesday versus the Sabres and is likely...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Contributes power-play assist

Hughes produced a power-play assist in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Flyers. Hughes drew the secondary helper on Alex Chiasson's second-period tally. That's two points in as many games to open the year for Hughes, who remains one of the most talented young blueliners in the league. He's added three shots on goal and maintained an even plus-minus rating so far.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Grabs helper in return

Hughes notched an assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks. Hughes had a shot attempt tipped in by Tanner Pearson midway through the second period for what was the game-winning goal. The 22-year-old Hughes only missed one game to a lower-body injury, and he's up to three points and 12 shots through four contests. He saw 22:06 of ice time Thursday, so fantasy managers shouldn't be worried about the Florida native's workload going forward.
NHL
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
Quinn Hughes
NHL

Sabres continue 'good vibes,' improve to 3-0 with win over Canucks

Kyle Okposo recognized the importance of a win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, another brick in the foundation the Buffalo Sabres are trying to build under coach Don Granato. The talented Canucks came out strong and controlled play long enough to score the game's first goal. The Sabres weathered...
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Brock Boeser: Lights lamp Thursday

Boeser scored a power-play goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks. Boeser's goal gave the Canucks a 3-1 lead at 18:21 of the second period. The 24-year-old winger missed the first three games of the season with an undisclosed injury before returning Tuesday versus the Sabres. He's immediately taken on a top-six role, and he'll try to get back to his usual level of offense despite the time off. The Minnesota native's career high in points in 56, set in 69 games during the 2018-19 campaign.
NHL
phillysportsnetwork.com

Flyers Look For A Good Start to Season Against The Canucks

After the Flyers’ lackadaisical, and shortened, early-2021 season, the orange and black find themselves with a great opportunity to rebound this season. For their first crack at the resumption of schedule normalcy, Philadelphia kick off their season against the Vancouver Canucks tonight at 7PM. Flyers Lineup:. As my friend and...
NHL
CBS Sports

Devils' Jack Hughes: Good to go Friday

Hughes (undisclosed) will be in Friday's lineup against Chicago, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports. Hughes was dealing with a minor injury during the preseason but he's set for Friday's season opener. The 20-year-old is coming off a solid sophomore campaign where he tallied 31 points and 142 shots in 56 appearances. He'll have a secure role as a top-six center with the Devils this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Givani Smith: Good to go Thursday

Smith (undisclosed) will be in Thursday's lineup against the Lightning. Smith was nursing a minor injury during the preseason but is ready to go for Detroit's season opener Thursday. He scored four points with a minus-5 rating in 16 games with the Red Wings last season. The 23-year-old should stick to his usual bottom-line role.
NHL
Yardbarker

Canucks’ News & Rumors: Hamonic, Hughes, Boeser & More

In the edition of Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, there are reports the club will not look to replace veteran defenceman Travis Hamonic. Quinn Hughes missed the team’s game against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday, while Brock Boeser made his season debut, which led to the Canucks placing Nic Petan on waivers. Lastly, the team will be at full capacity for its season opener on Oct 26th.
NHL

