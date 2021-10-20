CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen elected to National Academy of Medicine

By Julius Ayo
 9 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D. has been elected to the National Academy of Medicine.

Cohen is being honored for “creating a strategic alignment” to bring critical improvement to health during her tenure as the state’s secretary of health and human services.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper called Cohen a top-notch leader who puts the health and safety of North Carolina residents above all else. Cohen’s election to the academy is considered one of the “highest honors in the fields of health and medicine.”

“Secretary Cohen has helped accomplish great improvements in our Medicaid system, our public’s health, and behavioral health and human services, all while working closely with me to lead our charge through this pandemic. She represents the epitome of what it means to serve our state,” said Northam.

First founded in 1970 as the Institute of Medicine, the National Academy of Medicine (NAM) is one of three academies that make up the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine (the National Academies) in the United States.

The academy elects no more than 90 regular members and 10 international members annually. New members are elected by current members.

This isn’t the first time Cohen was recognized for her work at NCDHHS. In 2019, Modern Healthcare named Secretary Cohen o ne of the Top 25 Women Leaders in Healthcare .

She was also awarded the Leadership in Public Health Practice Award from Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health commending her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic response which emphasized her use of data and ability to “communicate with empathy, compassion and transparency.”

Health
Government
