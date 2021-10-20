CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

2021 China-Central And North America International Trade Digital Expo

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

BEIJING, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 20, 2021China-Central and North America International Trade Digital Expo hosted by CCPIT-China Council for the Promotion of International Trade and jointly organized by China Chamber of International Commerce (CCOIC) and ZhongZhan Information Cooperation Data Service Company opened online on the "CCPIT cloud exhibition platform".

With Chinese enterprises as the main body and the needs of buyers in Central and North America countries as the core, this exhibition has used the digital exhibition platform to provide enterprises with online negotiation opportunities and accurate matching services. It has attracted nearly 1000 Chinese enterprises to participate in the exhibition. The exhibits cover textiles and clothing, products from major cotton producing areas in China, medical devices Hardware and building materials, gifts, office supplies, home appliances and furniture, consumer electronics and other fields. The exhibition also set up 14 exhibition areas, among which the "Chinese brand" exhibition area highlights Chinese brand enterprises, products and services, and establishes a good image of Chinese brand; The "service trade" exhibition area selects service trade enterprises, strives to promote the "Chinese service" to go global and deeply integrate into the global industrial chain, value chain and logistics chain.

At present, the digital mode combining online and offline is becoming the new normal of the exhibition industry. China Council for the Promotion of International Trade(CCPIT) actively plans to continue to help Chinese enterprises "maintain orders" and "stabilize foreign trade" based on its accumulated experience in digital exhibitions, make full use of the advantages of the CCPIT cloud exhibition platform, and focus on China's development achievements, China's economic and trade cooperation with Central and North America, China's achievements in epidemic prevention and control, as well as national business environment guidelines, interpretation of free trade agreements Global economic and trade friction index and other service information. During the exhibition, six industry matchmaking meetings will be held, with themes including textile and clothing and cotton products in major cotton producing areas in China, Consumer electronics, Building materials household, Medical supplies, mechanical equipment, Automobile and accessories，so as to help Chinese enterprises further communicate online with politicians and businessmen in Central and North America.

The exhibition period of 10 days and will close on October 29, 2021.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2021-china-central-and-north-america-international-trade-digital-expo-301401292.html

SOURCE ZhongZhan Information Cooperation Data Service Company

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Rinnai develops digital platform to target international market

Tokyo [Japan], October 29 (ANI): Rinnai, a Japanese manufacturer of thermal energy equipment, has a long history for its support to improve the daily lives of Japanese people. The company is expanding globally and coming up with high-quality products. While achieving the goals of Sustainable Development Goals and a huge...
WORLD
TheStreet

Smooth Industrial Circulation, Opening Up Cooperation And Win-win -- The 3rd China-Korea Trade And Investment Expo Is Held In Yancheng, Jiangsu

YANCHENG, China, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To consolidate the achievements of China-Korea economic and trade cooperation and further promote China-Korea (Yancheng) Industrial Park, the 3rd China-Korea Trade and Investment Expo (CKTIE) will be held at the Jiangsu Yancheng International Convention and Exhibition Center from October 29 to November 2. This year's expo theme is "Smooth industrial circulation, opening up cooperation and win-win". It invites government agencies such as the Ministry of Commerce of China and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy of South Korea, foreign envoys to China, executives of Top 500 companies and industries, experts and scholars, and media representatives to attend the meeting, according to the organizing committee of China-Korea Trade and Investment Expo.
ECONOMY
neworleanssun.com

Digital economy powers China-ASEAN trade

NANNING, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- Indonesia's coffee, Thailand's latex pillow, and other products from over 1,500 global companies have attracted swarms of visitors to the online China-ASEAN Expo running uninterrupted. The online expo was launched last year, and to date, its website has recorded over 22.7 million visits. "The online...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Global Military Robots Market (2021 To 2030) - By Application, Mode Of Operation, Platform And Region

DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Military Robots Market by Application, Mode of Operation, and Platform: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Military robots are autonomous or remote-controlled machines designed specifically for military applications such as surveillance, search and rescue, as...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Trade#2021china Central And#Chinese#Central And North America
TheStreet

Jianpu Technology Wins Top Fintech Innovation Award And Reveals Business Developments In New Categories And Markets

BEIJING, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jianpu Technology Inc. ("Jianpu" or the "Company") (JT) - Get Jianpu Technology Inc ADR Class A Report, a leading independent open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products in China, is pleased to announce that it recently won the prestigious 2021 Top 10 Fintech Innovation Award (the "Award"). The Award, bestowed by " The Chinese Banker" recognizes Jianpu's excellence in enabling the digitization of financial institutions.
TECHNOLOGY
protocol.com

What does China's centrally backed digital currency mean for the world?

Good afternoon! Beijing is getting serious about a centrally backed digital currency, one that its central bank, the People's Bank of China, has been rolling out on a test basis in several major Chinese cities. Ultimately, the existence of a state-backed "digital Yuan," or e-CNY, could create a large, international platform for electronic payments that live on the blockchain. If that happens, what does this ultimately mean for the rest of the world, which still settles most international payments with the U.S. Dollar? This week, we asked five leading experts. Questions or comments? Send us a note at dwertime@protocol.com.
CHINA
Reuters

The missing legal framework for central bank digital currencies

October 19, 2021 - Central banks around the world, most notably in China, the United States and United Kingdom, are actively considering whether to adopt or create their own Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). The geopolitical pressures are high, with China far enough along in trials that it plans to roll out this new currency for international visitors as early as the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Other countries, keen to embrace the "tech revolution," are vying to be early adopters of CBDCs. South Korea, Sweden, Cambodia, the Bahamas and Hong Kong are among various countries with pilot programs. Jurisdictions such as the U.S., U.K. and the Eurozone are in the exploratory stages, and risk being left behind if they do not move quickly.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

A Timeline of the U.S.–China Trade War

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. The trade war with China has been a rollercoaster ride...
FOREIGN POLICY
ftnnews.com

China Hosted Digital Trade and Technology Conference

The 2021 Global Digital Trade Conference and Wuhan (Hankoubei) Commodities Fair presented "Digital Trade and Technology", a thematic keynote event, on October 13 in Wuhan, Hubei Provence, China. More than 300 distinguished guests, including experts and scholars in the digital economy, shared new insights on digital trade under China's new...
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

ComplyAdvantage expands ComplyLaunch for North America

ComplyAdvantage, a UK-based financial crime risk data and detection technology provider has announced the North America launch of its ComplyLaunch programme for fintech startups. The programme provides qualified startups with free access to the company’s AML and Know Your Customer (KYC) tools plus resources needed to uncover and reduce the...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Jianpu Technology Inc. Files 2020 Annual Report On Form 20-F

BEIJING, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jianpu Technology Inc. ("Jianpu" or the "Company") (JT) - Get Jianpu Technology Inc ADR Class A Report, a leading independent open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products in China, today announced it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on October 29, 2021.
ECONOMY
pymnts.com

Digitizing Payments in Latin America

Banco de Bogotá On What’s Driving Payments Digitization Forward In Colombia. The once cash-centric Colombian economy is undergoing a digital payments renaissance with consumers now choosing speed and convenience over old habits. In the latest Digitizing Payments In Latin America Playbook, Carlos Lindo, director of payment methods at Banco de Bogotá, discusses how QR codes are helping Colombia’s smartphone-savvy population take the digital payments leap.
AMERICAS
TheStreet

The Global Liquid Biopsy Market Is Predicted To Reach US$ 9.53 Billion By 2028

DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Liquid Biopsy Market by Circulating Biomarker, Product, Application, End User, Clinical Application, Cancer Types, Sample Type, Regional & Country Wise Analysis - Impact of COVID-19, Initiatives, Funding, Major Deals, and Recent Developments - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
CANCER
TheStreet

Insights On The Substation Automation Global Market To 2026 - Featuring ABB, General Electric And Siemens Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Substation Automation Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global substation automation market is evaluated at US$46.173 billion for the year 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.27% to reach a market size of US$70.675 billion by the year 2026.Substation automation is the technique of controlling and directing orders from distant users utilizing data or information from intelligent electronic devices (IEDs) within a substation. It connects power plants and grids to ensure that power is delivered consistently and dependably. Numerous reclosers, programmable logic controllers and capacitor banks, smart meters, transformers, switches, and digital relays are all part of it. This software-based substation automation system (SAS) is used to optimize assets while minimizing human involvement and operational expenses. As a result, it finds widespread use in a variety of sectors, including oil and gas, transportation, mining, and steel.Rapid industrialization, along with a growing need for cost-effective energy management systems throughout the world, is propelling the market forward. Automated substations control voltage variations and are an important part of energy transmission and distribution (T&D) systems, helping to reduce outages and total operating costs. Various technical advances, as well as the integration of main equipment with contemporary sensors, protective relays, programmable logical controllers, and digital transducers, are also boosting market expansion. Furthermore, the growing trend of smart cities and the widespread use of smart grids, particularly in developing nations, is boosting the market's prospects. Other factors such as growing retrofitting and upgrade of old substation equipment, government efforts supporting substation automation, and significant research and development (R&D) activities are expected to propel the market even more.The market for smart grids is growing due to the rising need for efficient energy transmission, cheaper utility operations, and administration expenses, and ultimately lower power bills for consumers. Smart grids in substation automation are also growing due to the increased integration of large-scale renewable energy systems and enhanced security, among other factors. Smart grid communication technology offers utilities, their suppliers, and their consumers' predictive data and advice on how to effectively manage electricity. Furthermore, smart grids are being implemented through the use of contemporary technology in substations and power networks. To get to the smart grid, you'll need comprehensive data from transmission network substations to evaluate and control it. The market is being driven by trends toward updating and retrofitting aging traditional substations as well as new contemporary substations. Escalating investments in renewable energy projects to aid market expansion.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
62K+
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy