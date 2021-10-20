Live updates: Warriors vs. Lakers in season opener, Tuesday night

The Los Angeles Lakers have settled on a starting lineup of Russell Westbrook,. , LeBron James, Anthony Davis and DeAndre Jordan for opening night against the Golden State Warriors, Yahoo's Chris Haynes reports. The Warriors, meanwhile, will use Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney as their starting five, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater. Both sides are still dealing with injuries as we get set to tip off the NBA season. The Warriors are without Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and, of course, Klay Thompson. The Lakers, on the other hand, are missing Trevor Ariza and Talen Horton-Tucker. Malik Monk, Wayne Ellington and Kendrick Nunn are also dealing with minor injuries.
