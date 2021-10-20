CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Live updates: Warriors vs. Lakers in season opener, Tuesday night

By Yahoo! Sports
warriorscentral.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScroll down to get insights and updates from the Warriors' season opener in Los Angeles on Tuesday night against...

Stephen Curry
hotnewhiphop.com

Skip Bayless Reveals What Lakers Should Do With Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook is one of the better point guards in the league, and when the Los Angeles Lakers traded for him in the offseason, there was a belief that he would turn the team into instant contenders. The team was already a championship-caliber squad, however, the addition of Russ would theoretically push them over the edge.
NBA
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson Calls Out Anthony Davis And Dwight Howard After Altercation: "In My 42 Years Of Being Associated With The Lakers Organization, I’ve Never Seen Something Like That."

The Los Angeles Lakers haven't had the best start to the 2021/22 NBA season. The purple and gold are trying to turn things around following a tumultuous and full of injury 2020/21 season. Unfortunately, even after they landed quality veterans, things haven't clicked for Frank Vogel's team. To make things...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Sixers Trade Features Ben Simmons To L.A.

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons are seemingly making progress toward a resolution. While Simmons remains away from the team, the organization is no longer fining him for missing practices or games as he is seeking help to mentally prepare himself to return to the court and for his lower back ailment.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ Dwight Howard breaks silence on flare up vs. Anthony Davis

The on-court spat between Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard was all over social media as the to Los Angeles Lakers stars were seen getting into it on the sidelines. Dwight Howard was asked about the altercation after the game. The Lakers big man was vocal that the dispute was settled immediately after tempers flared on the court.
NBA
FanSided

LeBron James tweets about Cavs right after Lakers choke in OKC

LeBron James was out again on Wednesday as his Lakers embarrassingly blew a lead against the Thunder but he seemed unaffected on Twitter watching the Cavs. For the second straight game, the Los Angeles Lakers were without LeBron James as the veteran continued to nurse a minor right ankle injury. But unlike Tuesday night when the Lakers clawed out a win over the Grizzlies, it was a different story against the Thunder, though it shouldn’t have been.
NBA
lakers365.com

Stephen Curry Gets Inspiration Ahead Of Warriors Opening Game Vs. LeBron James, Lakers

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have a score to settle against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers when they face off on Tuesday for NBA's opening night. Last season, the Lakers beat the Warriors in the play-in tournament, with LeBron delivering the killer three-pointer. The loss forced the Warriors into a do-or-die affair with the Memphis Grizzlies for the last spot in the NBA Playoffs and got booted out.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal On What He Did After Kobe Bryant Won His 5th Ring: "I Tore My House Up."

Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant had a complex relationship during their time together with the Los Angeles Lakers and after that. They led the purple and gold to the NBA championship in three straight seasons before their differences split them. Shaq was traded to the Miami Heat in 2004, while Kobe inherited a struggling Lakers team.
NBA
lakersnation.com

Lakers Injury Update: Wayne Ellington Ruled Out, Kendrick Nunn Questionable & Malik Monk Probably For Opener Against Warriors

After Monday’s practice, Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel announced that Wayne Ellington has been ruled out for Opening Night against the Golden State Warriors while Kendrick Nunn is questionable and Malik Monk is probable. Ellington missed the Lakers’ last few preseason games with a hamstring injury although it...
NBA
themanual.com

Warriors vs. Lakers Live Stream: Watch the Game NOW

The Warriors vs. Lakers live stream is happening tonight, and if you’re looking for a way to watch it online, we’ve got you covered. With two of the NBA’s top teams facing off, this is a fitting way to start the new season, so it’s not a game you’ll want to miss.
NBA
CBS Sports

Lakers vs. Warriors odds, line, spread: 2021 NBA Opening Night picks, predictions from model on 100-66 roll

The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors face off in the spotlight on Tuesday during the 2021 NBA Opening Night schedule. The matchup is the second game of a prime-time doubleheader to tip off the 2021-22 NBA season. Los Angeles aims to bounce back from an injury-plagued 2020-21 campaign behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Golden State looks to return to its former dominance with Stephen Curry as the team's unquestioned centerpiece, especially with Klay Thompson (Achilles) not cleared to begin the season.
NBA
CBS Sports

Lakers, Warriors settle on starting lineups for opening night clash, per reports

The Los Angeles Lakers have settled on a starting lineup of Russell Westbrook,. , LeBron James, Anthony Davis and DeAndre Jordan for opening night against the Golden State Warriors, Yahoo's Chris Haynes reports. The Warriors, meanwhile, will use Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney as their starting five, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater. Both sides are still dealing with injuries as we get set to tip off the NBA season. The Warriors are without Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and, of course, Klay Thompson. The Lakers, on the other hand, are missing Trevor Ariza and Talen Horton-Tucker. Malik Monk, Wayne Ellington and Kendrick Nunn are also dealing with minor injuries.
NBA
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers vs. Warriors Preview and Game Thread: Can L.A. snap their opening night losing streak?

Since LeBron James became a Los Angeles Laker, the team has yet to win on opening night. For the past three years, the Lakers have always received the most attention of any team playing on the first day of the regular season, and this year won’t be any different. A new-look, re-energized Golden State Warriors team is coming to town, perhaps with the memory of last May’s play-in tournament defeat still fresh on their mind.
NBA

