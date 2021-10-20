CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

AORUS Offers Preview Of Future Gaming With Concept Gaming PC With 5G

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

TAIPEI, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, a leading manufacturer of motherboards and graphics cards, showcased a new concept 5G gaming PC, Project Cielo by AORUS. Combining 5G connectivity, modular design, and portability, Project Cielo, which stands for sky in Spanish, gives an intriguing depiction of the future of PC gaming with endless possibilities.

Project Cielo - The Gaming PC with 5G

Project Cielo is a gaming PC with built-in 5G connectivity. Compared to the traditional wired or 4G wireless networks, 5G makes PC gaming on the go possible by offering greater bandwidth, ultra-low latency and near-instant access to cloud gaming. Project Cielo comes with an accommodating falcon-wing antenna that symbolizes AORUS. The design also cleverly integrates the 5G antenna into PC chassis. Players can save the expense of purchasing additional 5G antennas and the trouble of cable arrangement; at the same time they can enjoy the ultimate gaming experience on the go brought by 5G.

Exclusive modular design for multiple uses

Project Cielo features a modular design for endless possibilities. Consisting of three parts, the top is the main PC system; the middle is the battery module; and the bottom is the Bluetooth speaker module. Users can mix and match any of these three to form different configurations according to their needs. While at home, the main PC system and the speaker module can be joined as an entertainment center. The Bluetooth speaker module can also be stacked with the battery module to become speakers for smart devices. The combination of the main PC system and the battery module also makes it possible for gaming on the go. Players could enjoy the constraint-free PC gaming experience anytime, anywhere brought by 5G.

Play anytime, anywhere without constraint

Gigabyte believes that the popularization of 5G technology will make PC gaming anytime and anywhere. With that vision in mind, Project Cielo combines 5G connectivity and modular design to make this imagination come true. Gamers would only need to combine the main system unit with the battery module and take the games to wherever they want. Given Project Cielo's ultra-fast 5G connection, gamers will no longer be tied up to the desktop anywhere. Instead they can play wherever they go and have the most immersive gaming experience anytime, anywhere .

For more information about Project Cielo, please visit: https://www.aorus.com/desktop-pc/project-cielo-5g

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aorus-offers-preview-of-future-gaming-with-concept-gaming-pc-with-5g-301404128.html

SOURCE GIGABYTE

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

Gigabyte's 5G gaming PC looks like an extremely online Roomba

It's not a laptop, nor is it your usual desktop. It's Project Cielo from Aorus, and it really does look a lot like a high-end Roomba with all the bells and whistles. Sans vacuum, of course, and any powers of self-determination. Instead, this stacked gaming PC is modular, mobile, and totally wireless.
TECHNOLOGY
cryptopolitan.com

Why Cryptocurrencies are the Future of Gaming

Gaming is a $180 Billion industry that today already accounts for more than the music and movie industries combined. However, cryptocurrencies can further boost the growth of the industry becoming a fundamental layer of gaming while opening the door to crypto for millions of gamers. A win-win situation that traders and investors can take advantage of. This article offers a view on how cryptocurrencies are the future of gaming and how this will impact their growth.
VIDEO GAMES
eteknix.com

Gigabyte Z690 AORUS Master Motherboard Preview

There are a lot of Z690 motherboards about to hit the market, and you can bet that Gigabyte will have their name on quite a lot of them. However, while the Gigabyte range of boards will range from affordable to their high-end gaming motherboards, their AORUS branded hardware is truly next-level. They only put the AORUS branding on the best of the best hardware, and that’s certainly true of the Z590 AORUS MASTER, one of their most extreme options for the new Intel Alder Lake launch. Of course, flagship hardware certainly won’t come cheap, but if you’re wanting to build a powerful gaming system, workstation or just get the most out of the latest Intel CPUs for any reason, then the AORUS MASTER has a lot to offer.
COMPUTERS
howtogeek.com

PC Games Are Installing Low-Level Drivers in Windows

Dave LeClair is the News Editor for How-To Geek. He started writing about technology more than 10 years ago. He's written articles for publications like MakeUseOf, Android Authority, Digitial Trends, and plenty of others. He's also appeared in and edited videos for various YouTube channels around the web. Read more...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#5g#Cloud Gaming#Modular Design#Pc Gaming#Aorus#G Project Cielo#Bluetooth
PCWorld

Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro review: A wireless keyboard with gaming audacity

The BlackWidow V3 Pro solidifies a case for Razer as a premium keyboard maker. Wireless flexibility, high-quality switches, and a ton of extras make it worth consideration, even at a high price. Price When Reviewed. $229.99. Best Prices Today. Despite a few forays into more buttoned-down design, Razer is still...
ELECTRONICS
thisgengaming.com

Is PC Gaming Dying Out?

According to Statistica, PC gaming’s market share is shrinking. Indeed, the gaming’s marketing share in the entire game industry is 24% for PC as of 2019. On the other hand, mobile gaming has exploded during the pandemic, reaching 48% of the market share in 2020, subsequently dwarfing the competition. Experts expect mobile gaming to continue to increase in the near future, reaching well over half of the market share. Based on these numbers, it would seem that PC gaming has been losing pace and market share for a long time. However, not everything is as bleak as it appears for PC gaming.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Best PC gaming headset for 2021

The days are getting darker and chillier, which means you'll probably be gaming more than ever -- so you might want to consider upgrading your audio. After all, it's hard to find a graphics card to spend your money on right now and you're already spending more time on video calls, so treating yourself to a new PC gaming headset is a way to satisfy your work brain and your play brain without blowing a ton of money.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Gigabyte says its modular 5G PC is the future of gaming

What just happened? Barring a load of RGB and features such as tempered glass sides, the basic design of desktop gaming PCs has changed little over the years. But Gigabyte has unveiled a concept that's very different from the standard fare: a modular system with integrated 5G that it calls the "future of gaming."
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
wccftech.com

Project Cielo: AORUS Newest Modular PC With Integrated 5G Connectivity In a Unusual Design

Project Cielo is the AORUS company's newest conceptual portable PC with a modular design that is, well, "unique." Project Cielo is a portable desktop PC that is created with sections or modules, that can be interchanged to the user's preference. The top of the design is where the actual PC components are housed—from the motherboard, GPU, memory, and even the antenna for the 5G wireless connectivity. The middle section is where the battery is located. It is thinner in design to the other two sections sandwiching it so that the system is capable of portability. The bottom module is where the speaker is located, which uses Bluetooth technology to connect to the PC and produce the sound.
COMPUTERS
eteknix.com

Gigabyte Unveil Project Cielo – A Concept Modular Gaming PC

Modular gaming PC designs have been attempted in the past, but have, generally speaking, failed to catch on with the community. Mostly because, by and large, they have often carried a pretty premium price tag and have been nowhere near as practical as the manufacturer would possibly suggest. Following the unveiling of ‘Project Cielo’ though, has Gigabyte finally found a way to crack the market?…
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Aorus Project Cielo Concept PC is Meant to Be Portable

Aorus announced a new concept PC this morning, focused on making the gaming desktop almost totally wireless. It's called Project Cielo, and features modular parts. The layers, so to speak, consist of the system itself, a battery and a speaker. “Project Cielo integrates 5G connectivity, modular design, and outstanding portability,...
COMPUTERS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: These Lightweight Laptops Pack a Ton of Power in Streamlined Shells

In 2020, a number of laptop manufacturers released a slew of new energy-efficient processors, which require less cooling. The AMD Ryzen 4000 Series dropped, followed by Intel’s 10th Gen Core i7, and NVIDIA with their RTX GeForce SuperMax graphics cards, all of which run without big, clunky fans. Then Apple stole the spotlight with their game-changing custom silicon M1, which delivers a ton of power in a streamlined unit. All of this has led companies to introduce some of the most lightweight laptops to date. What Are the Best Lightweight Laptops? Whether you’re working remotely or want something that’s easy to move from...
COMPUTERS
sciencetimes.com

Your Glossary of Gaming PC Terms

Every hobby has its own vocabulary, and the world of gaming and computers is no different. To truly understand all of the ins and outs of your gaming PC, you'll need to get to grips with the jargon used so easily and frequently by your fellow gamers. To help you out, I've created a glossary of gaming PC terms, from the components inside your computer to the peripherals you'll need to play to the games themselves or to build your own PC if you want.
VIDEO GAMES
Robb Report

Master & Dynamic Just Unveiled the World’s First Luxe Gaming Headphones

Master & Dynamic wants to give your next Fortnite adventure a serious sound upgrade. On Tuesday, the New York-based audio company unveiled the MG20 Wireless Gaming Headphones. The new cans, a first for the manufacturer, are designed specifically to bring immersive audio to your gaming. The MG20s achieve that feat though a combination of smart engineering and design. Premium acoustics are delivered via a twin-pronged arsenal of 50mm Beryllium drivers and 7.1 surround sound. Qualcomm aptX HD, meanwhile, ensures that the pair can also do justice to your favorite tunes. When you’re on the go, AptX Low-Latency tech makes mobile gaming a...
ELECTRONICS
mp1st.com

PlayStation PC Label Formed for Sony’s PC Gaming Operations

PlayStation games appearing on the PC officially have a banner to unite them, as a PlayStation PC label has been formed for Sony’s PC gaming operations — hinting that the company is going to increase its gaming presence on the platform. The name was spotted by Steam users who noticed...
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

‘PlayStation PC’ is now a thing, as Sony pushes further into PC gaming

Console gaming is naturally a priority for PlayStation, but the brand has started to dip its toe into Steam with the likes of Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, and the recently announced God of War PS4 port. Yet, while Sony has a lot in the pipeline for PC, it still hasn’t matched Microsoft’s level of Xbox platform commitment. Thankfully, times are changing, with the emergence of a new publisher suggesting that the company might be about to fully embrace the gaming PC space.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

EE Black Friday deals 2021: Offers to expect on iPhone, Samsung and more this year

Phone networks like EE often roll out special deals and discounts for Black Friday. We’re likely to see lowered prices on contracts for smartphones, plus deals on smartwatches, laptops, tablets and more.But before we dig deeper into what EE has planned for Black Friday 2021, we should remind you that the shopping event of the year takes place on 26 November 2021, and will see retailers like Argos, Currys, Amazon and John Lewis & Partners lower prices on a huge range of items. This includes technology and gaming, but also beauty products, toys, home appliances and much more besides.The IndyBest...
SHOPPING
itechpost.com

Switching from Console Gaming to PC Gaming

Making the Switch from Console Gaming to PC Gaming? Here's Everything you Need to Know. It's easy to get locked into the cycle of buying the latest consoles. You know with any console it's pretty much a case of plugging it in and playing - it's how most people get into gaming in the first place. However, a lot of gamers make the jump to gaming PCs once they see just how many benefits the platform has.
VIDEO GAMES
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
62K+
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy