MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above details completed road projects by the city of Toledo. A portion of I-75 in Monroe County will be closed this weekend. Both directions of the interstate will be closed at the LaPlaisance Road bridge for demolition in Monroe. I-75 will close at 9 p.m. Friday and reopen at 6 a.m. Sunday.

MONROE COUNTY, MI ・ 8 DAYS AGO