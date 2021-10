CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As in every other worthwhile cultural pursuit, there is a fine art to grocery curation, and happily, Sasha Miller is a rising star in the practice. As the curator/proprietor of the just-opened Purplebrown Farm Store in Peninsula, she has gathered a group of local suppliers who want to live in the same food world that she does. Their stated mission: To offer the highest quality local and organic foods, plain and simple.

PENINSULA, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO