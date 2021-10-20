As Biden Agrees To Cut Free College, Elder Care, Pentagon To Get More Funds Than It Wants

US lawmakers are heading into the holiday season after one of the busiest legislative periods in years, with President Joe Biden having failed so far to coalesce Democrats around make-or-break spending bills that he hopes will improve his sagging approval ratings. Facing stinging criticism over a lack of progress on his sweeping economic agenda and disappointment over child care, drug pricing and climate reforms he has been forced to drop by his own party, the 78-year-old veteran negotiator is banking on shaking an inert Congress out of its torpor well before next year's midterm elections. Avoiding a government shutdown is also at the top of the agenda, alongside dodging a potentially catastrophic credit default, the most crucial of the looming deadlines.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO