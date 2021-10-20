CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

As Biden Agrees To Cut Free College, Elder Care, Pentagon To Get More Funds Than It Wants

By Toria Barnhart
Newsweek
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Congress is projected to spend more than $7 trillion on the Pentagon over the next 10 years, which is more than double the cost of the Build Back Better Act over the same...

Cindy Edmonds
9d ago

All this for the Military and meanwhile our borders are as porous as Swiss Cheese. Twisted Logic there.Meanwhile, scrap the childcare credit, keep the first 2 years of college and Senior Care. That is investing in our future while honoring our past.If we would bring our manufacturing jobs back, we would not need to worry so much about what China is doing because you would take away their cash flow.It is they same old same old...Nothing meaningful for the people...bigger government and more military. Makes no difference, Trump or Biden. Nothing more than a personality contest. And did they stick raises and other perks into the bill for congress and the senate??

Santa Claws
9d ago

What a great guy. Joe will sacrifice for the greater good. His kids are done with college. His own elder care is locked in.

Carolina Cowboy
8d ago

The Pentagon is a money pit that is fraught with Waste, Fraud and Abuse and they should have independent oversight of every Contract in the Defense Department.

