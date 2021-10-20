CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rudy Giuliani Accuses Terry McAuliffe of 'Pay For Play Scheme' in Abe Lincoln Filter Video

By Aila Slisco
Newsweek
Newsweek
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Giuliani claimed that McAuliffe sold the White House's Lincoln Bedroom "hundreds and hundreds of times to scoundrels in a pay for play...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 16

Vicki Rice
9d ago

This is one man that needs to try to mend his ways & his family. He is banned from practicing law even. And now he wants to start some crazy stuff again???😳

Reply(3)
14
Kat Stapleton
9d ago

he knows all about playing for pay.😂 Even when he doesn't get paid. 🤣

Reply
15
US652020
9d ago

he looks like he's ready for Halloween. 🤣🤣😂😂he scared me when I saw that pic 😂😂

Reply
11
The Independent

Pence wades into school debate roiling Va governor's race

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday hailed activist parents who are decrying school curriculums as un-American, equating instruction on the effects of institutional racism with “state-sponsored racism” and warning that such efforts might “indoctrinate” children.The fight over schools has become a flashpoint in the Virginia governor's race, where polls show a dead heat between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin ahead of Election Day on Tuesday. In his speech at Patrick Henry College, a Christian university about 50 miles outside Washington in Loudoun County, Pence echoed many of the criticisms Youngkin has made central to his campaign...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Chicago Sun-Times

Will ‘critical race theory’ hurt Terry McAuliffe?

There are two big reasons that Republican Glenn Youngkin shouldn’t be within striking distance of Virginia’s state house. The first is that Virginia has been trending Democratic over the past decade and a half. Joe Biden won the state by more than 10 points last year. The second and far more important reason is that Youngkin has never distanced himself from the attempt to overthrow the constitutional order on Jan. 6. During the primary, Youngkin declined to say that Biden was the legitimately elected president and not the pretender who had stolen the presidency through fraud. Worse, he promised that “election integrity” would be his highest priority, thus giving credence to the stolen election myth.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

In Virginia, McAuliffe brings big names, Youngkin goes solo

Democrat Terry McAuliffe has brought in the biggest names in Democratic politics to come to his aid in Virginia s hotly contested gubernatorial race: Obama, Harris, Abrams, Biden (both Joe and Jill). Republican Glenn Youngkin, meanwhile, is campaigning with ... Glenn Youngkin.The GOP candidate, a newcomer who has surprised his party with his strong bid in blue Virginia, has eschewed virtually all public campaign visits from well-known party allies, who typically flock to hot races to lend a hand. It’s not that Youngkin won’t take the help — the candidate has welcomed numerous high-profile Republicans to the state for...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Democratic women in Virginia frustrated by paid leave flop

Democrats' decision to drop a proposal for paid family leave from their massive social safety net and climate change package was met with disappointment and irritation by female voters in Virginia, a critical constituency in the tight and closely watched governor's race.Days before Election Day, many Democratic voters there saw the elimination of the plan as a significant step back from the ambitious agenda Democrats pledged if voters ousted Donald Trump from the White House. Some worried it would leave voters soured on the party, just as Democratic nominee Terry McAuliffe was scrambling to get out the vote."I don’t...
POLITICS
HuffingtonPost

Rudy Giuliani's Chaotic Filter Discovery Gets The Seth Meyers Treatment

Rudy Giuliani is using video filters now and Seth Meyers is not a fan. The former New York mayor posted a bizarre political attack on Twitter last week against Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe and used a filter that made him look like former President Abraham Lincoln. Giuliani also adopted an odd accent and called on Virginians to vote against McAuliffe, who was governor of the state from 2014 to 2018.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Governor’s race in bellwether state could reveal the fate of Biden’s agenda – and he knows it

President Joe Biden’s agenda faces its clearest referendum so far in the upcoming Virginia governor’s race, and he showed no confusion about that fact on Tuesday when he appeared at a prime time rally alongside Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic candidate. While the Democratic Party’s top campaigner took time to tout the strengths of Mr McAuliffe, a longtime party loyalist and ally of the Clinton family, he spent just as much time attempting to tie Republican Glenn Youngkin to former president Donald Trump and the pro-Trump fervour that has decisively controlled the GOP for years.Most revealingly, the rally took place in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WJLA

Former Virginia Gov. Douglas Wilder blasts fellow Democrat Terry McAuliffe

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Former Democratic Virginia Governor Douglas Wilder is taking jabs at his fellow Democrat Terry McAuliffe who is running for a second term for governor against Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin. In an interview with 7News, Wilder said McAuliffe used Gov. Ralph Northam’s black face scandal as a...
VIRGINIA STATE
Fox News

Former Virginia governor slams Kamala Harris video urging votes for Terry McAuliffe

Former Democratic Virginia Gov. Douglas Wilder, the commonwealth's first Black governor, condemned the campaign of Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe for launching a video to play at Black churches after the service in which Vice President Kamala Harris urges churchgoers to vote for McAuliffe. Lawyers have suggested that when churches play the video, they violate Section 501(c)3 of the IRS code, potentially imperiling their tax-exempt status.
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Post

Terry McAuliffe should not fan the flames of voter suspicion

If there’s one thing that former president Donald Trump has taught us, it’s how toxic to the system it is to question the legitimacy of election results. Mr. Trump continues to lie about his resounding loss in 2020 and insist that other Republicans accept the lie, too. In the Virginia gubernatorial race, Glenn Youngkin, the Republican nominee, has indulged Mr. Trump’s falsehoods while seeking not to embrace them so wholeheartedly as to alienate suburban voters who don’t buy them. Mr. Youngkin, a fresh face in politics, had the opportunity to tell voters frankly that the system worked in 2020. He chose not to.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Biden-backed Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe walks out of TV interview and tells reporter he should have 'asked better questions' after being grilled on vaccine mandates, critical race theory and crime

Terry McAuliffe, the Democrat running for Virginia governor, has stormed out of an interview with a local news channel, telling the reporter he should have asked 'better questions.'. ABC affiliate WJLA-TV published in-depth interviews with McAuliffe and Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday, but noted that McAuliffe cut the 20...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
