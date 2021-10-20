CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana float to entertain in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

By Brooke Thorington
Louisiana is going all out for the 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year. In an effort to draw tourists to the state Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser said a 60-foot-long, alligator-themed float will debut to an audience of more than 20 million and it’s not like the Bayou State doesn’t know a thing or two about parade floats.

“I believe the largest float, the longest float ever. It will be an alligator crawling down the street with his mouth opening,” said Nungesser.

The float will feature a blend of New Orleans French Quarter architecture and Creole fashion along with Mardi Gras beads, a Pelican, a riverboat paddle wheel, and a to be named later musical act from the state performing on “Celebration Gator.”

“And to have a great Louisiana ambassador, one of our stars that can be up there singing just kind of ads to that flavor that says you want to come to Louisiana,” said Nungesser.

Nungesser said it’s the first of a three-year commitment in the beloved parade and “Celebration Gator” will also appear in a promotional campaign made for a celebrity with appearances in the Big Apple.

“We’ve got like 30-second spots at Times Square All week with this float there will be special events we’ll be participating in to promote Louisiana,” said Nungesser.

