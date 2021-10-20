CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamance County, NC

Woman found dead in burning car in Alamance County identified; deputies working to provide closure for family

By Rasheeda Kabba, Emily Mikkelsen
WNCT
WNCT
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=201xgo_0cWXZO8N00

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after a dead woman was found in a burning car.

Stay on top of breaking news and weather with the FOX8 mobile app.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office responded to Harmony Church Road Sunday around 3:00 a.m. where they found a dead woman in the backseat of a burning vehicle.

The woman has been identified as Cathie Jo Latham, 66, of Alamance County.

“We’re not necessarily ruling this death as suspicious. Right now, it’s just a death investigation,” said Lt. Brad Hall with ACSO.

Multiple agencies are investigating.

“It was an open field, and there were people there that were just camping out, parking for the night. Just for a weekend event,” Hall said.

A woman who said she lived at the adjacent home said it was a private event for her close family and friends.

“We were able to conduct several interviews. Additional interviews could be warranted,” Hall said.

Investigators are now trying to figure out how Latham died.

“This is definitely a unique case for us, but that’s part of the investigative process. We can’t say necessarily foul play was involved,” Hall said. “At this time, it’s still undetermined. That’s going to be a very crucial part in the autopsy.”

As they continue to conduct interviews with people who attended the gathering, the hope is that those interactions will lead to closure for Latham’s family.

“We will make sure we look into all avenues just to make sure we can provide the appropriate closure for the family and for the victim,” Hall said.

The autopsy report could take weeks if not months for the sheriff’s office to get all the details of the report.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 570-6300.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Alamance County, NC
Alamance County, NC
Crime & Safety
WNCT

High-tech surveillance used to capture Rocky Mount shooting suspect

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A new, high-tech video surveillance program is helping fight crime in central North Carolina. The Rocky Mount Police Department’s requested from the city earlier this year for a partnership with FUSUS. The department said in its request, “Oftentimes residents are unwilling to provide information to officers out of fear of retaliatory […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Craven County Sheriff’s Office says missing 19-year old found safe

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office reports Tyshawn Jiquarius Bryant has been found and is safe. He was located by deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. ===== Previous story The Craven County Sheriff’s Office needs the public assistance in locating Tyshawn Jiquarius Bryant, age 19. Bryant was last seen on October […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Craven County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding missing person

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – The Craven County Sheriff’s Office needs the public assistance in locating Tyshawn Jiquarius Bryant, age 19. Bryant was last seen on October 27, 2021, at approximately 8:15 am on Riverside Road in Grifton, N.C., and was reported missing on October 28, 2021. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, basketball […]
GRIFTON, NC
WNCT

‘Ricky Bobby’ arrested after wild Oregon crime spree

Alexis Ibarra Gomez was arrested after numerous police agencies and the Clackamas County SWAT unit joined in following a crime spree that included a stolen truck, gunshots at and by a motorist, eluding police, crashing into a detached garage and a change of clothes.
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Hall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Wghp#Fox8 Mobile#Harmony Church Road#Acso
WNCT

South Carolina man indicted for 1985 North Carolina murder

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A grand jury in North Carolina has indicted a man who admitted to an innocence panel that he broke into a woman’s house 36 years ago and killed her, adding that the man sent to prison for the crime was nowhere to be seen that night. Darren Leak Johnson, 55, confessed […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WNCT

Operation Bad Candy results in 36 arrests on various drug, weapons charges

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 36 people from Craven and other counties during Operation Bad Candy. The operation was a 10-week effort by deputies, led by the office’s Special Investigations Bureau to target street-level drug and gun crimes. Many of the suspects who were arrested resulted […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

The Coastal Report: Police determine shooting threat directed at school in Florida; Housing developments along Crystal Coast waterways spark debate

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Coastal Report will take you along the Eastern North Carolina coast, bringing you the top stories from this week. Hosted by 9OYS reporter Cheyenne Pagan, we highlight a local business or area in every episode. Welcome to The Coastal Report! Click above to watch and read more in the stories […]
FLORIDA STATE
WNCT

WNCT

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
487K+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy