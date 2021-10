Who wants to be a superhero? The Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber of Commerce and its Education Foundation are hosting their 18th Annual Grand Gala. In 2020, with the help of business leaders, the foundation raised $7,000. It assisted more than 500 students from eight local high schools’ BPA (Business Professionals of America) and DECA clubs (Distributive Education Clubs of America), preparing emerging leaders and entrepreneurs.

CORAL SPRINGS, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO