CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police: Man sets off fire extinguisher in theater, takes off with stolen movie posters

By 7News
WJLA
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeputy State Fire Marshals arrested a local man after he stole movie posters and discharged a fire extinguisher inside a Hagerstown theater last week. Officers responded on Oct. 12 to the Regal Valley Mall after receiving a report...

wjla.com

Comments / 0

Related
downriversundaytimes.com

Purse stolen from movie theater

TAYLOR — A woman who left her purse at Cinemark Southland Center, 23000 Eureka Road, after a movie on Oct. 25 discovered it missing when she went back to find it. The purse, a square-shaped black messenger-style bag, contained the woman’s vehicle keys, multiple credit cards, cash and her driver’s license.
TAYLOR, MI
cbslocal.com

Shots Fired Inside Plymouth Movie Theater

No one was hurt after a shooting Friday night inside a Twin Cities movie theater. The Plymouth Police Department says that someone walked into the lobby of the Emagine Willow Creek theater and fired off at least two rounds. So far, no one is in custody.
PLYMOUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Extinguisher#Police#Detention Center#Movie Posters#Burglary#State Fire Marshals#Jungle Cruise#The Regal Valley Mall
KHOU

Gas line fire in Friendswood extinguished, police say

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — The gas line fire that shut off gas and power on a Friendswood street has been extinguished, according to police. The fire was reported in the 200 block of East Castlewood Drive. That's where gas and power lines were shut off and authorities advised people to avoid the area.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
CBS New York

Police Open Fire, Arrest Man Threatening People With Stolen Kitchen Knives In Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An emotionally disturbed man wielding kitchen knives was taken into custody after he was stunned by police Friday morning. As CBS2’s Thalia Perez reports, police say the suspect took the two knives from the kitchen at Ruby’s Cafe in SoHo. Workers told Perez the suspect approached the hostess desk and then marched right into the kitchen of the restaurant, grabbed the knives, and fled Police recovered the knives after the 24-year-old suspect was taken into custody. Chopper 2 was over the scene around 9 a.m. as police responded to the area of 180 Bowery. Police say the suspect stole...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
myleaderpaper.com

Catalytic converter cut off SUV outside Arnold movie theater

A catalytic converter was cut off an SUV parked outside the Marcus Cinema in Arnold. The cost to replace the stolen converter was estimated at $1,000, Arnold Police reported. An 18-year-old Imperial woman told police she drove the 2006 Honda CR-V to the theater, 1912 Richardson Road, at about 7 p.m. Sept. 28. She said when she returned to the SUV at about 9:30 p.m. and started the vehicle, it sounded loud, the report said.
IMPERIAL, MO
kxlp941.com

Plymouth Police Searching For Movie Theater Shooting Suspect

(Plymouth, MN) — Police in Plymouth are searching for the person responsible for a shooting at the Emagine Willow Creek movie theater last week. Deputies say the suspect entered the lobby of the theater last Friday evening and fired off at least two rounds from a firearm. No injuries were reported. Authorities are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the Plymouth Police Department.
PLYMOUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Disney
NJ.com

N.J. man set off roadside explosives, police say

A Hamilton Township man was arrested after police say he detonated an explosive on the side of a road. Branton B. Meshofski, 47, was arrested Saturday evening in Hamilton after officers “witnessed and stopped a vehicle occupied by a male suspect that detonated an explosive device on Groveville Allentown Road,” according to police.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
WUSA9

Police release video footage of suspect who may have shot, killed special police officer

WASHINGTON — Special Police Officer Angela Washington, a mother of four, was fatally shot in September. DC Police are still searching for her killer. Officers arrived on scene in the 3300 block of 10th Place, Southeast on Sept. 21 to find Washington, 41, showing no signs of life, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was still on duty when it happened, killed in her Special Police Officer uniform.
WASHINGTON, DC
pinalcentral.com

STV man arrested for driving off in stolen truck

SAN TAN VALLEY – Pinal County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a San Tan Valley man for allegedly driving off with someone else’s truck. According to Pinal County Superior Court records, Jose L. Mendez, 51, is charged with theft of a means of transportation. At 5:09 p.m. on Oct. 17, deputies received...
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
NBC Chicago

No Charges After Stolen Money Is Returned, With an Apology

A Chicago woman whose purse was stolen at a Detroit-area grocery store has opted not to press charges after the culprit returned money swiped from the purse and apologized, police said. The 80-year-old woman's purse was recently stolen from a Kroger in Oakland County's Independence Township, after she left it...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police Task Force Arrests Carjacking Suspect Hour After Vehicle Was Stolen In Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS)– A carjacking was reported in the Englewood neighborhood, and this time Chicago police arrested the suspect an hour later. The task force behind the arrest is the same one that was expanded this year to tackle the carjacking crisis in the city. Police said a black Dodge Durango was stolen at gunpoint from a 36-year-old man in the 3600 block of South Damen Avenue around 11 p.m. Tuesday. Just over an hour later, officers with the carjacking task force spotted the Dodge at 95th Street and Wentworth Avenue in the Roseland neighborhood. As officers prepared to stop the driver, the suspect ran a red light and hit another car in the intersection. A man was taken away in an ambulance. Police have not confirmed if the man was the carjacker or a victim. Police arrested the suspect and charges are pending. A stolen gun was recovered. From January to late October of 2019, there were 450 carjackings. The following year, there were 987 incidents. This year there have been a record-breaking 1,360 carjackings in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
Syracuse.com

Utica man brings sawed-off shotgun into Walmart, police say

Utica, N.Y. – A Utica man brought a BB gun and a sawed-off shotgun into Walmart in North Utica Tuesday night, police say. Just before 9:50 p.m., customers at Walmart, located at 710 Horatio St., saw a man acting suspiciously with what looked like a handgun in his waistband, according to a news release from Utica police.
UTICA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy