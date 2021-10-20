CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

China’s new home prices stall in September; first time since February 2020

By Syndicated Content
b975.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – The growth of China’s new home prices in September stalled for the first time since February 2020, official data showed on Wednesday, as the property market...

b975.com

Comments / 0

Related
b975.com

Parts of northeast China on heightened alert as COVID-19 returns

BEIJING (Reuters) – A few border cities in northeastern China started to tighten COVID-19 measures, restricting travel and limiting gatherings in public spaces, and some declared a “pre-war” mode of vigilance and monitoring, as China combats an outbreak hitting mainly the north. China reported 23 locally transmitted symptomatic cases for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

The median home price just passed $400,000 for the first time ever

The median U.S. home price just passed $400,000 for the first time ever, according to data from the St. Louis Federal Reserve. In the third quarter the median home price hit $404,700, jumping nearly 13% since third quarter of 2020, when the median sales price was $358,700. Though it’s an...
REAL ESTATE
International Business Times

Nigeria To Launch CBDC Monday; China’s CBDC Planned For February 2022

Nigeria is set to launch its digital currency on Monday. President Muhammadu Buhari will unveil eNaira at the State House in Abuja. Central Bank Digital Currencies, or CBDCs, are blockchain-based currencies that are regulated by the central bank of a country and issued by the same, much like the fiat currencies.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Holmes
MySanAntonio

China's falling home prices cast another shadow over economy

China's housing market slump has intensified in recent weeks as sales plunge and more developers default on their debt. Now the downturn has reached another milestone: home prices have begun falling for the first time in six years. The 0.08% drop in new-home prices across 70 cities in September Jetblue...
WORLD
mansionglobal.com

Mansion Global Daily: A Florida Home With Its Own Butterfly Sanctuary, Chinese Home Prices Fall for the First Time Since 2015, and More

Florida Mansion With Butterfly Sanctuary Lists for $14 Million. The property also boasts a basketball court, air-conditioned loggias and a custom trampoline. A Converted Monastery and Vineyard Overlooks the Pyrénées From the South of France. The former cloister is 30 minutes from the Spanish border in an area steeped in...
REAL ESTATE
FOXBusiness

Industrial production unexpectedly falls in September, worst month since February

U.S. industrial production fell 1.3% in September, much more than expected and the worst drop since February. The September data is disappointing, "particularly in the manufacturing sector where it looks clear that supply chain issues are continuing to weigh on activity," economist Daniel Silver of J.P. Morgan said in a note to clients.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Reuters#Nbs
b975.com

Miners, mixed earnings pull European stocks away from recent peaks

(Reuters) -European stocks slipped from near record highs on Wednesday, with miners leading losses after concerns over China hit metal prices, while mixed corporate earnings reports and an upcoming central bank meeting kept investors on edge. The pan-European STOXX 600 closed 0.4% lower at 474.04 points after coming close to...
STOCKS
arcamax.com

Here's how much home prices have risen since 1950

The rise and fall of home prices can be traced historically to many factors. Some of these include mortgage rates, inflation, historical events like economic recessions, and state-to-state or city-to-city migration rates, to name but a few. The decades between the 1950s to the 2020s saw significant home price fluctuations—especially the period between the post-war 1950s to the late 1980s, which saw a steady rise in home prices, minus a few bumps along the road. The recession in the early 1990s produced a minor real estate market bubble that burst, ultimately bringing a nominal dip in home prices.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Market Data
Country
China
b975.com

UK’s Johnson urges China’s Xi to move faster on climate goals

ROME (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday to do more to reduce his country’s reliance on coal and to bring forward its target date for peak CO2 emissions to try to better tackle climate change. China, the world’s biggest emitter of...
WORLD
b975.com

Swedish Q3 GDP growth better than expected, preliminary data shows

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden’s economy grew more quickly than expected in the third quarter, as a vaccine rollout accelerated and COVID-19 curbs were lifted, a preliminary estimate from the Statistics Office showed on Thursday. GDP expanded by 1.8% in the third quarter from the previous three-month period, outperforming a forecast...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy