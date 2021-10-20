CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Husband of missing 22-year-old New Hampshire woman confesses to murder

By Boston 25 News Staff
 9 days ago
Missing: Vermont State Police searching for 22-year-old New Hampshire woman (Vermont State Police)

ST. ALBANS, VT — The husband of a 22-year-old New Hampshire woman who was declared missing after last being seen Saturday afternoon has been arrested after confessing to her murder Tuesday night, Vermont State Police announced.

That woman, identified as 22-year-old Emily Ferlazzo, was declared missing after family called police just after 7 p.m. Monday.

Police say Emily had been staying at an Airbnb in Bolton, Vermont with her husband, 41-year-old Joseph Ferlazzo. On Saturday around 1 p.m., Emily reportedly got out of their camper van during an argument and began walking on Route 2 near the Bolton Valley Resort Access Road.

Joseph Ferlazzo told family members he went to a nearby store and, when he returned to pick Emily up, he could not find her. Troopers began searching for Emily but could not find her either.

Police spoke to Joseph after initially not being able to locate him. He was found Tuesday afternoon at a convenience store in town and agreed to accompany troopers to the barracks. He allegedly confessed to the murder while human remains were found in his van following a search, police said.

An autopsy is set to be performed as Joseph Ferlazzo faces charges.

Police say the couple’s dog, who was also missing, has been found unharmed at a friend’s house. Anyone with information should contact Vermont State Police at (802)-524-5993.

