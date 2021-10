Setting the record straight. Michelle Young got real about her pre-show relationships during the Tuesday, October 26, episode of The Bachelorette. For her first group date, Michelle invited fifth graders to quiz her contestants on math, chemistry and more. Peter tried to be the center of attention, which rubbed Will the wrong way, so Will implied that Peter was a narcissist. Peter later confronted Will about his “inappropriate” suggestion, and the two started yelling at each other. Michelle overheard and told Peter he needed to show her who he really was, rather than his aggressive side. Brandon, meanwhile, got the group date rose after Michelle felt sparks with him.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO