BUFFALO, N.Y. — A parade of weather systems has kept Western New York in a wet weather pattern this month and it's going to stay that way through the end of the month. After a soaking start to this week, Western New York will get two dry and mild days for Wednesday and Thursday before the next low pressure system spins into the region Friday. This is the same weather system that slammed the west coast last weekend, but our impacts will not be as severe.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO