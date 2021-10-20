City of Westfield looking for residents to serve on master plan committee

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Westfield is looking for residents to serve on a master plan committee.

The group will help the city build a vision for the future of Westfield. The committee will be looking at land use polices, zoning laws, and municipal initiatives. They’ll also be responsible for public outreach, listening to input, and attending committee meetings.

The goal is to shape how Westfield’s businesses, schools, and city look in the next five to 25 years.

Mayor Don Humason expects it to be about a year long commitment, “I’m going to try and make up as broad a committee as I can so that there is representation on the committee, so there is different facets of the community. But the biggest part is the residents that choose to participate later on.”

If you are interested in being considered, you can send a letter of interest and your resume to the Mayor’s office at City Hall or email the mayor directly . Applications will begin to be reviewed on November 1st.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.