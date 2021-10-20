CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas nurse convicted of capital murder in 4 patients’ deaths

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UsyPw_0cWXUxTp00

TYLER, Texas — A former Texas nurse was found guilty Tuesday of murdering four patients during his tenure with a Tyler heart hospital.

It took the Smith County jury less than one hour to convict William Davis of capital murder after the prosecution argued that he killed his victims by injecting air into their arterial lines, KLTV reported.

Davis, 37, was found guilty in the deaths of patients John Lafferty, Ronald Clark, Christopher Greenaway and Joseph Kalina while they were patients at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital, the Tyler Morning Telegraph reported.

All four patients had been reportedly recovering well from heart surgeries between June 2017 and January 2018, when they inexplicably crashed, KLTV reported.

“With the facts that we have, with the evidence that we have, a serial killer being in the hospital is the only thing that makes sense,” Prosecutor Chris Gatewood stated during his closing argument, according to the TV station.

Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman was even more direct.

“(Davis) killed these four patients. He did it on purpose. He did it by injecting air into their arterial lines. There’s no other way,” said Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman.

Meanwhile, Davis’ lead defense attorney Phillip Hayes argued that his client’s only crime was lying to hospital administrators when he was questioned about documentation of patient declines.

“And if they want to charge him with being dishonest, okay, we’ll deal with that issue. But being dishonest does not make you a murderer, does not make you a killer or a serial killer,” Hayes said, KLTV reported.

The punishment phase of Davis’ trial is slated to begin Wednesday morning, and he faces a sentence of either life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty, the Tyler Morening Telegraph reported.

According to the newspaper, Davis was initially changed in April 2018 with capital murder, murder and five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The charges came two months after Christus Mother Frances Hospital fired him for “falsifying care events and unethical practice related to failure to disclose interventions provided that may have impacted the outcome of a patient.”

Davis’ nursing license was suspended in March 2018 through a Texas Board of Nursing order, the newspaper reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Mother of abandoned Houston children speaks

The mother who is facing charges after her 8-year-old son died and her other children were left home alone in the apartment where the boy’s remains were discovered is speaking to the media. Gloria Williams told KHOU, “I’m sorry. I didn’t do it.”. Williams is facing charges of injury to...
HOUSTON, TX
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

LIVE UPDATES: Defense witnesses testifying in Markeith Loyd murder trial

ORLANDO, Fla. — The jury in Markeith Loyd’s second murder trial are hearing testimony from defense witnesses Friday morning. Prosecutors wrapped up their case Thursday. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Loyd in the fatal shooting of Lt. Debra Clayton in 2017. At the time, Loyd was on the run for killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon. He was sentenced to life in prison for Dixon’s murder.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Smith County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Smith County, TX
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

'Rust' armorer attorneys blame producers for 'unsafe' set

Attorneys for Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who was in charge of weapons on the movie set where Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, say she doesn't know where the live rounds found there came from, and blamed producers for unsafe working conditions. Gutierrez Reed was the armorer on the set...
MOVIES
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
57K+
Followers
70K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy