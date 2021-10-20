CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies firm, Malaysian ringgit leads gains

By Reuters Staff
 9 days ago

Oct 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0153 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 114.460 114.36 -0.09 Sing dlr 1.344 1.3445 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 27.875 27.935 +0.22 Korean won 1177.000 1178.7 +0.14 Baht 33.440 33.31 -0.39 Peso 50.760 50.8 +0.08 Rupee 75.340 75.34 0.00 Ringgit 4.150 4.1695 +0.47 Yuan 6.392 6.3821 -0.15 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 114.460 103.24 -9.80 Sing dlr 1.344 1.3209 -1.70 Taiwan dlr 27.875 28.483 +2.18 Korean won 1177.000 1086.20 -7.71 Baht 33.440 29.96 -10.41 Peso 50.760 48.01 -5.42 Rupee 75.340 73.07 -3.02 Ringgit 4.150 4.0200 -3.13 Yuan 6.392 6.5283 +2.14 (Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

