Vince Biegel: Back with Dolphins

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Biegel (Achilles) was signed to the Dolphins' practice squad Tuesday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports....

www.cbssports.com

chicagobearshq.com

Bears trade for speedy Dolphins receiver

The Chicago Bears have traded for speedy receiver Jakeem Grant from the Miami Dolphins for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick, according to multiple reports on Tuesday. Grant is an elite return man (2nd team All-Pro last season) and will also bring value to the receiver position. For the season, he...
The Spun

Miami Dolphins Announce They’ve Signed A New QB

The Miami Dolphins added a quarterback on Wednesday morning–just not the high-profile one they’ve been linked to extensively. Dolphins head coach Brian Flores announced this morning that the team is adding Central Connecticut State product Jake Dolegala to its practice squad. It’s not Deshaun Watson, but Dolegala is a developmental...
The Spun

Dolphins Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Running Back

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins lost veteran running back Malcolm Brown to a quad injury. Roughly two days later, the front office signed his potential replacement. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Dolphins are signing veteran running back Duke Johnson to their practice squad. Johnson last played for the...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
chatsports.com

Dolphins sign Vince Biegel to practice squad, release Shaquem Griffin

The Miami Dolphins announce a roster move on Tuesday pertaining to the practice squad. The team has brought back linebacker Vince Biegel who was placed on injured reserve during training camp then released with an injury settlement in September. Now healthy, it appears Biegel is ready to return to the Dolphins and potentially work his way back to contributing on game day.
WILX-TV

Dolphins Will Have Their Quarterback Sunday

LONDON (AP) - Dolphins coach Brian Flores says quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (TOO’-ah tuhng-ah-vy-LOH’-ah) will play Sunday when Miami meets the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Tagovailoa missed most of the last four games with fractured ribs. His return sets up a rematch of the quarterbacks from the College Football Playoff national championship game from the 2018 season, when Clemson topped Tagovailoa and Alabama 44-16. Trevor Lawrence played quarterback for Clemson in that game. The No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft is in line to start for 0-5 Jacksonville on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Miami is 1-4.
UPI News

Jaguars LB Myles Jack out for London game vs. Dolphins due to back injury

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Jacksonville Jaguars star linebacker Myles Jack will miss Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins in London because of a back injury, the team announced Thursday. Jack was injured during last week's 37-19 loss to the division rival Tennessee Titans and didn't practice this week. The winless...
The Spun

Look: Tua Tagovailoa Is Back On Dolphins’ Depth Chart

On Wednesday afternoon, NFL trade rumors took center stage. Houston Texans insider John McClain reported the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins were getting closer to a trade for star quarterback Deshaun Watson. While Watson would be the biggest name in a potential trade, it also brings another quarterback’s name into...
Yardbarker

Dolphins Soundbites of Falcons Week

Checking out the comments from Dolphins players and coaches that stood out heading into the Week 7 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons:. QB Tua Tagovailoa on the mood of the team: “I think everyone is just excited for a win. Everyone wants to come to work. Everyone works hard. You can see it in the building. It’s just tough. You lose and you put all this work into it and no matter how much you put into it, the outcome hasn’t changed yet. I would say we’ve got a good group of guys. There’s really no negativity in the locker room. Guys are picking each other up. I think that’s what this league is all about. You’re going to make mistakes but it’s how you learn from it. We all have an opportunity for that – offensively, in the kicking game and then also defensively.”
dolphinstalk.com

Dolphins v Bills Preview

Louis Ragone joins Michael Fink to preview the Miami Dolphins v the Buffalo Bills contest this Sunday. It’ll be quite a challenge for this team. Waddle and the rest of the offense will have to play their best game if Miami is going to be within reach in the 4th Quarter.
chatsports.com

Dolphins’ Climb Back Will Be Much Harder This Time

It’s hard to believe that just 21 months ago, the Miami Dolphins were poised to remake the franchise in what their fans had hoped would be one of the great turnarounds in the history of professional sports. Armed with three first round and two second round picks in the 2020 draft, followed by additional picks that would come from the wildly successful Laremy Tunsil trade, Miami’s front office was the envy of NFL teams everywhere. The burgeoning college crop a year ago was ripe with young talent, and all the Dolphins’ brain trust had to do was pick the right players, and they held five premium picks with which to do so.
Bleacher Report

Dolphins' Brian Flores Backs Tua Tagovailoa amid Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores talked up quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Friday despite rumors that the Dolphins are interested in acquiring Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. According to David Furones of the Sun Sentinel, Flores said: "I don't really get into rumors. Tua's our quarterback. We're happy with...
nbcsportsedge.com

Kyle Pitts Posterizes The Dolphins

Now we’re getting generational. Kyle Pitts headed into the Falcons’ Week 6 bye with 9/119/1, but there were caveats. It came against the Jets, it was without Calvin Ridley in the starting lineup, it was in London, etc. etc. There is no real way to be a contrarian about 9/119/1, of course. You know something good players do? Have huge games against bad teams. But there were still some who insisted Pitts needed to do it again.
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Jerome Baker: MRI comes back clean

Baker (knee) underwent an MRI after leaving Sunday's game early, but the results came back clean, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports. Baker's MRI was considered precautionary, and as expected, he suffered no major injury to his knee. This is great news for Miami's defense, as the 24-year-old linebacker has played 97 percent of the Dolphins' defensive snaps this season.
