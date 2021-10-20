Vince Biegel: Back with Dolphins

It’s hard to believe that just 21 months ago, the Miami Dolphins were poised to remake the franchise in what their fans had hoped would be one of the great turnarounds in the history of professional sports. Armed with three first round and two second round picks in the 2020 draft, followed by additional picks that would come from the wildly successful Laremy Tunsil trade, Miami’s front office was the envy of NFL teams everywhere. The burgeoning college crop a year ago was ripe with young talent, and all the Dolphins’ brain trust had to do was pick the right players, and they held five premium picks with which to do so.
Comments / 0