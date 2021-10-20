Vince Biegel: Back with Dolphins

Checking out the comments from Dolphins players and coaches that stood out heading into the Week 7 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons:. QB Tua Tagovailoa on the mood of the team: “I think everyone is just excited for a win. Everyone wants to come to work. Everyone works hard. You can see it in the building. It’s just tough. You lose and you put all this work into it and no matter how much you put into it, the outcome hasn’t changed yet. I would say we’ve got a good group of guys. There’s really no negativity in the locker room. Guys are picking each other up. I think that’s what this league is all about. You’re going to make mistakes but it’s how you learn from it. We all have an opportunity for that – offensively, in the kicking game and then also defensively.”

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO