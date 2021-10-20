Molecular Imaging Industry Supply Chain Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Revenue Growth, Business Development Report & Top Companies Digirad Corporation, General Electric Company, PerkinElmer Inc., ETC

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Probiotics Market was USD 47.1 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2026. The World Health Organization (WHO) defines these products as "live microorganisms which, when administered in sufficient amounts, confer a health benefit on the host." To be labeled as probiotic, scientific evidence for the health benefit have to be documented by the manufacturer to regulatory authorities such as FDA or European Commission. They play a significant role in preventive healthcare as they prevent the occurrence of diseases by strengthening the immune system. Also, the increasing demand has shown that customers prefer products with proven benefits. The growing evidence of well-being benefits affiliated with probiotics for health restoration has improved the customer expectations related to probiotics for health curing functions. This inclination toward a natural, safe, and cost-effective substitute for drugs has led the application of products as pharmaceutical agents. Clinical trials have revealed that they may cure specific diseases or disorders in humans, especially those related to the gastrointestinal tract. However, ample investments in R&D activities and investments in research equipment, laboratories, and the high cost of hiring trained professionals are expected to create barriers for the growth of the market. The scientific validation concerning the usage of probiotics in their applications becomes a breakthrough to the market. Applications are correlated with health benefits, which make it challenging for industry players to get a satisfactory return on investments on high initial investments due to the high intensity of competition from pharmaceutical, biotechnological and food and beverage industries to establish their foot print in the market.

MARKETS ・ 13 HOURS AGO