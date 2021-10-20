Molecular Imaging Industry Supply Chain Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Revenue Growth, Business Development Report & Top Companies Digirad Corporation, General Electric Company, PerkinElmer Inc., ETC
The global molecular imaging market is projected to be worth USD 10.71 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The molecular imaging market is observing a rapid growth attributed to the rising occurrence of chronic diseases like cancer. Cancer significantly impacts the societal and economic growth in...www.lasvegasherald.com
Comments / 0