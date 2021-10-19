Lynnfield volleyball pulls out win over Hamilton-Wenham

LYNNFIELD ― The Lynnfield volleyball team relied on strong defense and some big hitting from star junior Ella Gizmunt to help pull out a 3-0 win over Hamilton-Wenham in a Cape Ann League battle at Lynnfield High School Tuesday evening.

The Pioneers won by set scores of 25-13, 25-20, 25-13.

“The girls are playing the best defense that I’ve ever seen them play,” said Lynnfield coach Brent Ashley. “Everyone was rallying to balls, getting digs, and putting the pressure on the other side. It was a great team effort and it was great to see.”

With this being the second time Lynnfield had faced off against Hamilton-Wenham, the Pioneers had a game plan and stuck to it the whole way.

“We knew what we were going to have to do, ” said Ashley. “Hamilton-Wenham made a great rally, especially in the second set, and they really worked hard the whole night. It was good to see us stick to the plan and come out with the win.”

Pioneers fell behind five three to open up the first set but quickly rallied back to tie the score at 55 and then started to get to work. Largely behind a great defensive effort, the Pioneers were able to keep Hamilton-Wenham off the scoreboard long enough to mount a rally of their own. After taking a seven-point lead and forcing a Generals timeout, Lynnfield was able to coast to the 25-13 set victory.

The second set got off to a similar start, with Lynnfield falling behind 5-1 to open things up. But once again the Pioneers battled back, tied the score and then went on to take the lead. Hamilton-Wenham put up a fight and retook the lead five different times in the middle part of the set, but Lynnfield closed the set with a few strong points in a row to win it 25-20.

There was plenty of back and forth to start off the third set with the lead changing hands four times. But once Lynnfield gained a foothold, the Pioneers were able to push the lead to 18-10 before eventually coasting to a 25-13 set victory.

The win was a big one for the Pioneers, who are still in the hunt for the Cape Ann League title.

“We know it’s all coming down to the wire here, and it’s most likely going to come down to our meeting with Ipswich (next Monday),” said Ashley. “The girls have been working hard all year and they know that one of their goals is within reach, so now it’s about reaching out and grabbing it.”

The Pioneers (12-2) get back to work Thursday against Newburyport before going up against an unfamiliar opponent in undefeated Lynn Classical Friday evening.

“It’ll be a great matchup,” Ashley said of the game against Classical. “We knew with the new power rankings that playing good teams would benefit us, so going up against a 16-0 Classical team will be great. It’ll be a tough game on the road, so we’ll need to be ready to go.”

The post Lynnfield volleyball pulls out win over Hamilton-Wenham appeared first on Itemlive .