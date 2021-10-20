Silverton man gets 25 years for child rape

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Silverton man convicted of raping a child was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison.

The Statesman Journal reports a jury found Mauricio Barba Duran guilty of first-degree rape and sodomy in Polk County Circuit Court following a four-day trial, according to Polk County District Attorney Aaron Felton.

Duran was acquitted of two counts of first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse. Additional counts of unlawful use of a weapon, coercion, and third-degree assault were dismissed before sentencing.

Prosecutors say the child was between the ages of 6 and 11 when the crimes occurred.

