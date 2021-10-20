CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOIN 6 News

Silverton man gets 25 years for child rape

By Associated Press
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iuSux_0cWXTWsX00

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Silverton man convicted of raping a child was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison.

The Statesman Journal reports a jury found Mauricio Barba Duran guilty of first-degree rape and sodomy in Polk County Circuit Court following a four-day trial, according to Polk County District Attorney Aaron Felton.

Duran was acquitted of two counts of first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse. Additional counts of unlawful use of a weapon, coercion, and third-degree assault were dismissed before sentencing.

Prosecutors say the child was between the ages of 6 and 11 when the crimes occurred.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Rape#Sex Abuse#Ap#The Statesman Journal#Polk County Circuit Court
KOIN 6 News

DA: Jermelle Madison jailed in general unit despite schizophrenia

Clackamas County district attorneys have determined Jermelle Madison Jr., who died of a suicide, was incarcerated in a general population unit following a screening procedure that included records of his recent schizophrenia diagnosis and multiple verbal indications that he planned self-harm.
KOIN 6 News

Warrant reveals gun not thoroughly checked before movie set shooting; sheriff not ruling out charges

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Charges are not off the table as the investigation into a deadly movie set shooting continues, according to the Santa Fe District Attorney. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed, and director Joel Souza was injured when Alec Baldwin fired a long colt revolver while rehearsing a scene last week at Bonanza Creek […]
SANTA FE, NM
KOIN 6 News

19-year-old killed in head-on crash with Longview bus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 19-year-old Longview woman was killed in a head-on crash with a bus on Tuesday. Longview Police Capt. Branden McNew tells KOIN 6 News the fatal crash happened Tuesday afternoon just before 3 p.m. on 32nd Avenue near the intersection of Maryland Street. A RiverCities Transit Bus was heading north on […]
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

4K+
Followers
881
Post
749K+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy