Rumors of a Jimmy Garoppolo for Odell Beckham Jr. trade heating up

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
 9 days ago

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will likely get the start this coming Sunday night against the Indianapolis Colts.

Garoppolo missed San Francisco’s Week 5 outing against the Arizona Cardinals with a calf injury . Coming off a bye, the expectation is that he’ll take over for rookie Trey Lance under center as San Francisco hits must-win mode.

In Cleveland, there’s growing talk that star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is nearing the end of his disappointing tenure with the Browns . A three-time Pro Bowl performer during his time with the New York Giants, the 28-year-old Beckham Jr. has recorded just 14 receptions for 203 yards in four games this season.

In talking to Mike Sando of The Athletic, one unnamed NFL executive brought up the possibility that Jimmy Garoppolo could be dealt to Cleveland for a package including Odell Beckham Jr. ahead of the Nov. 2 NFL trade deadline.

“What if Cleveland traded Odell (Beckham) straight up for Garoppolo? Would San Francisco do that? I actually don’t know how many teams would want Odell. It’s a big win for Cleveland if they can get his money off the books,” the executive said .

This is actually a really interesting scenario, one that could make sense for both teams in a vacuum.

Why would the Cleveland Browns trade Odell Beckham Jr. for Jimmy Garoppolo?

Oct 3, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) gestures before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Financially, this would be a boon for Cleveland. Beckham Jr. is under contract for the next two seasons with a $30 million cap hit. Garoppolo has a $27 million cap hit for next season, of which the Browns could save $25.6 million by trading or releasing him.

Meanwhile, current starting quarterback Baker Mayfield has been dealing with injuries throughout the entire campaign. The former No. 1 pick has a completely torn labrum in his left throwing shoulder . While he wants to continue playing, getting insurance would make a bunch of sense. That’s especially true given that the Browns still fancy themselves as Super Bowl contenders despite a 3-3 start to the season .

Garoppolo would be a stopgap option in an offense he’s familiar with until Mayfield returns at 100%. Even if it’s for just a few games, that could give the Browns’ current starter time to recover. In turn, the Browns would probably end up netting something for Garoppolo in a trade this off-season while moving off Beckham’s albatross of a contract.

Does this make sense for the San Francisco 49ers?

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

It’s all about where the 49ers are after Week 7. A home loss to the Colts this coming Sunday night would push San Francisco to 2-4 on the campaign and represent a fourth consecutive defeat for a team that thought it was a contender.

At that point, it would be all about looking forward to the future. If so, rookie No. 3 pick Trey Lance has to see substantive action throughout the remainder of the season. Remember, the 49ers didn’t restructure Garoppolo’s contract last off-season because they wanted to have the ability to move off him following the 2021 campaign.

From a logical perspective, San Francisco’s brass has been chasing after Odell Beckham Jr. dating back to his days with the Giants. While the receiver has seen injuries derail a once-promising career, that could still be the case.

Predicting NFL playoff teams and Super Bowl 2022 winner

Moving Jimmy Garoppolo for OBJ and likely draft pick compensation could make sense for San Francisco next season and beyond. The hope in Northern California is that he’d be able to stay healthy and team up with Deebo Samuel to form a solid wide receiver duo for the aforementioned Lance in 2022 and beyond.

Stranger things have happened!

Comments / 23

Ken Edwards
8d ago

Niners need a PRO game ready Qb before they do that..but division is lost already, so play the rookie & hope for the best.?

Reply
2
The Spun

Browns Have Made Official Decision On Jarvis Landry

The Cleveland Browns have been dealt almost exclusively bad news on the injury front over the past few days. But ahead of tonight’s big game against the Denver Broncos, they made a big decision on star wide receiver Jarvis Landry. On Thursday, the Browns officially activated Landry off injured reserve....
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. gets shocking treatment from Baker Mayfield, Kevin Stefanski after loss to Chargers

Odell Beckham Jr. hasn’t quite made an impact worthy of his superstar status on the Cleveland Browns this season, and it appears that his role on the team isn’t getting any better. Even without Jarvis Landry, who is sidelined with an injury, Beckham continues to struggle for production downfield. Baker Mayfield targeted Beckham Jr. just three times in the Browns’ 47-42 road loss in Week 5 against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Trade Deadline#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#Browns#The New York Giants#The Seattle Seahawks
FanSided

3 players on the trade block Cleveland Browns should be interested in

With the Cleveland Browns struggling with injuries and still in the playoff hunt, they should consider at least inquiring on these three players. The Cleveland Browns have not had the best of starts to the 2021 season, but with a backloaded schedule they still have all their goals in front of them. They enter week eight at 4-3 overall, and they have yet to play a divisional game.
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Browns Announce Decision On QB Baker Mayfield

On Wednesday morning, the Cleveland Browns announced an official decision on starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. He will NOT start Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos. Mayfield has been dealing with a significant injury to his non-throwing shoulder that will cause him to miss the game. With Mayfield officially out,...
NFL
FanSided

Kyle Shanahan has one ‘ace’ left to salvage 49ers season

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has lost his luster in 2021, yet there’s one play he has in his pocket that could turn around an otherwise lost season. While 2020 was certainly the most challenging season head coach Kyle Shanahan has had with the San Francisco 49ers, 2021 is proving to be the one that’s the most deflating.
NFL
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Ben Roethlisberger Has A Joke For Cleveland Browns Fans

Death, taxes, and Ben Roethlisberger winning in Cleveland used to be the status quo. With the veteran quarterback’s career coming to an end and an emerging Browns team, “Big Ben’s” dominant days are behind him. Still, that doesn’t stop Roethlisberger from firing off a sly crack every now and again.
NFL
NJ.com

NFL rumors: Giants have interest from ‘multiple teams’ about trading for former 1st-round pick

T-minus six days until the NFL trade deadline and buzz is growing for a deal by New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman. ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler reports “Multiple teams are interested in Giants tight end Evan Engram. There’s genuine affinity league-wide for his skill set despite the lack of elite production. The Giants could be faced with a decision on him.”
NFL
zonecoverage.com

Tony Dungy Calls Out NFL Officials Over Missed Call in Vikings Browns Game

The only consistent, through 4 games, for the Minnesota Vikings has been poor officiating. Each week has seen its fair share of missed calls and mistakes but week fours loss to the Browns takes the cake. A terrible holding call on fourth down in the end zone against Eric Kendricks...
NFL
The Spun

Kurt Warner Shares Honest Admission On Baker Mayfield Situation

Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner was not always the most likely Super Bowl-caliber quarterback, but once he got his shot to lead the St. Louis Rams, he proved that he had what it took to win a championship. He’s not so sure that Baker Mayfield can do the same for the Cleveland Browns.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Analyst: Cleveland Browns Season “Is Over”

For the first time since 2018, a quarterback other than Baker Mayfield will get the starting nod for the Cleveland Browns. But one NFL analyst believes that Baker’s injury marks the end of the Browns’ season. On Wednesday’s edition of ESPN’s Get Up, NFL analyst Domonique Foxworth declared that the...
NFL
FanSided

5 bold predictions for the Steelers against the Browns

The Steelers clawed their way back to .500 after a 1-3 start. Can they make it three consecutive wins as they take on their division rivals in Cleveland?. The Pittsburgh Steelers finally found some rhythm. After a tumultuous 1-3 start, Pittsburgh has won its last two games and are coming off a bye week. This week, they travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns in a game that has early ramifications in the AFC playoff picture.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers vs Browns: Early causes for concern this week

The bye week was great for the Pittsburgh Steelers after not getting one last season. But now it is time to get back to work and prepare to take on the Cleveland Browns. The Browns have been up and down this season, much like Pittsburgh which makes this game even more important for a Steelers team still looking for a playoff spot. Here are our early causes for concern against Cleveland this week.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Dez Bryant’s Tweet About Jason Garrett Going Viral

The Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants met in The Star on Sunday afternoon for one of their two annual rivalry games. Unfortunately for the latter, the contest didn’t go according to plan in the first quarter. The Giants labored to get any momentum on offense at the beginning...
NFL
