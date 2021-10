BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It's week nine. It was fine. Shake, shake it for me one more time. It was a big night for a few reasons that we'll get to but also because we had some meaningful football games. A new rivalry - BHS vs Garces Memorial - and two top teams in the Southeast Yosemite League - Highland and Foothill - go head to head.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO