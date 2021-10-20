CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa police complete training for new 3D laser technology

By Mariah Ellis, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 9 days ago

TULSA, Okla. — Officers from the Tulsa Police Gilcrease Division Traffic Unit and Tulsa Police Crime Scene Unit recently completed training and are certified to use new technology that will help collect detailed evidence of a crime scene or traffic collision.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dBELS_0cWXRNxy00
Tulsa police complete training for new laser technology

Tulsa police say the new FARO Laser 3D Scanner can collect more than 300,000 data points per second to help diagram and reconstruct an event. The data can then be used to create a detailed 3D animation that can show the scene from all angles and perspectives.

Lt. Stephen Florea with the Gilcrease Division Traffic Investigations Unit said, “It will help us be able to present a story to a jury in a way that they will not only hear what happened, but they can get an idea from their own eyes.”

Florea said it will also allow them to look at the “what-ifs” including what would have happened if there was more lighting, different conditions, or if the driver slowed down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1glmKJ_0cWXRNxy00
Tulsa police complete training for new laser technology

The equipment was purchased through a JAG grant received last year, Florea said. He first learned about the new technology when the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation used it to document and investigate the death of Tulsa Police Department’s Sgt. Craig Johnson who was shot and killed during a traffic stop.

In 2021, Tulsa police said there have been more than 50 traffic collision deaths in Tulsa. Florea said the Gilcrease Division has responded to 20. Florea hopes the advancement will help during their investigations and prosecutions in the future.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

OU, OSU to require COVID-19 vaccines for employees

TULSA, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University will require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to comply with a federal mandate, both schools announced on Friday. The schools told employees they have until Dec. 8 to be fully vaccinated, except those who legally qualify...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa County jail launching new monitoring system to help prevent accidental deaths

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office is unveiling a new technology that will monitor the health of at-risk inmates. The system is called Custody Protect, and it was created by 4Sights Labs. It’s designed to identify an inmate’s medical needs sooner and prevent accidental deaths linked to drug overdoses, positional asphyxia, excited delirium and suicides, according to the sheriff’s office.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Prison systems adding body-worn cameras to security plans

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — A growing number of states' prison systems are outfitting guards with body-worn cameras, even in correctional environments already covered by thousands of stationary security cameras. Agencies hope the extra cameras will help reduce violence and hold both inmates and guards accountable, although experts and unions...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laser#Police#Oklahoma State#Faro Laser 3d Scanner#Jag#Tulsa Police Department#Sgt
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New speakeasy coming to Greenwood District

TULSA, Okla. — A new speakeasy is under construction in Tulsa’s historic Greenwood District. Right now, there is no night life in the Greenwood District past 11 p.m. At DW’s Speakeasy, there will be a full bar, live music, spoken word, and more. The space will also be available for...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
46K+
Followers
76K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy