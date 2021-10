Last week, Amazon Games had announced that server transferring for New World players would be pushed back to fix some “edge case” problems that were discovered. At the time of that writing, the devs had stated intentions to kick off the transfer process sometime this week. Now that this week is nearly over, and there’s been no server transfers available yet, players are likely wondering just when they’re coming. The devs came back yesterday with a fresh update: Transfers are being delayed yet again, once more pushing the transfer service into next week.

