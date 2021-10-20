The Broadway return of ‘Freestyle Love Supreme’ continues to amaze at the Booth Theatre

Get into the spirit of Halloween with a themed selection of three top picks that include an online event, a live in-person show, and a new album release. I Put a Spell on You: The Sanderson Variant – Multi-hyphenate transgender pop sensation and LGBTQ activist Mila Jam joins stars Jay Armstrong Johnson, Allison Robinson, and Amanda Williams Ware, special guests Jonathan Burke, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Gavin Creel, J. Harrison Ghee, Todrick Hall, Robyn Hurder, Eva Noblezada, Heath Saunders, Ahmad Simmons, and Will Swenson, and more favorites from the stage and screen for this year’s annual streaming spooktacular inspired by the cult-classic hit film Hocus Pocus. Presented by Johnson (The Phantom of the Opera; ABC’s Quantico) and produced by Kampfire Films, the bewitching visual album, benefitting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, will feature new numbers, larger-than-life performances and choreography, over-the-top costumes and makeup, unmatched production value, and a healthy dose of Broadway.
