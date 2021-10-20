The Broadway return of ‘Freestyle Love Supreme’ continues to amaze at the Booth Theatre

The Broadway cast of "Ain't Too Proud" Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations is officially back on Broadway, and thanks to these photos and video, you can feel like you were right there in the room. As previously announced, the Tony-nominated musical welcomed audiences back to Broadway's Imperial Theatre on October 16 with an exciting gala performance, which included an appearance from The Temptations' founding member Otis Williams. Plus, original Broadway cast members and Tony nominees Ephraim Sykes, Derrick Baskin and Jeremy Pope reunited! See the cast, led by Nik Walker as Williams, Matt Manuel as David Ruffin, James Harkness as Paul Williams, Jawan M. Jackson as Melvin Franklin and Jelani Remy as Eddie Kendricks, celebrate their reopening night curtain call with director Des McAnuff and more below.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 11 DAYS AGO