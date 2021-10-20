CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL's Evander Kane Suspended For Submitting Fake Vaccination Records

By Erika Marie
hotnewhiphop.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs people converse about Kyrie Irving's decision to remain unvaccinated, NHL star Evander Kane has reportedly taken matters into his own hands. We previously reported on former NBA player Lazar Hayward's arrest at a Hawaii airport after he allegedly attempted to use fake vaccination records to avoid the state's mandatory quarantine...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

