MANCHESTER - New Britain cross country's season of growing is near its peak. With a solid showing at the Central Connecticut Conference Cross Country Championships, NB's boys and girls teams have a lot to look forward to going into the next few weeks and into next season. Noticeable improvement has shown the team is learning and getting better, and with a race like the CCC where the field is both strong and deep, it's a good measure for where the team is at in its progression.

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 9 DAYS AGO