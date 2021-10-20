CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’ Recap: Luke Suspects Kayla’s Ex Ryan Wants Her Back

By Chris Rogers
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 9 days ago
26 Photos.

Kayla agreed to confirm Izaiah’s paternity with an old flame, but her boyfriend, Luke, suspected her ex may have ulterior motives.

On the Oct. 19 episode of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant, Kayla Sessler agreed to confirm Izaiah’s paternity with her ex, Ryan, but their reunion exposed some cracks in her relationship with Luke. For starters, Luke didn’t love that Kayla was meeting up with Ryan. Luke believed Ryan had ulterior motives, like wanting to get back together with her, but Kayla wasn’t so convinced. She said Ryan had always suspected he was Izaiah’s father, and she just didn’t give him the benefit of the doubt. So this time around, she wants to make sure — just in case. But the way she and Ryan were smiling at each other during their lunch date has us wondering whether if Kayla also has ulterior motives for her meetup with her old flame. Poor Luke.

Meanwhile, Brianna Jaramillo‘s ex-boyfriend Dan stirred up some old feelings. He had sent her son, Braeson, a gift, so she called him to thank him. But he revealed he has a girlfriend and doesn’t have feelings for Brianna anymore, and she seemed bummed. She said she also doesn’t have feelings for him anymore, but her face said otherwise. Anyway, after their call, she decided to put herself back out there, so she joined some dating apps in hopes of meeting someone new — someone who she can have a family with one day.

Later, Rachel Beavers revealed some big plans for changing her life — she’s going to live with a friend so they can save up and move out of town together — but her mom, Stephanie, questioned if she’s ready. Rachel thinks she is, but considering she still makes her mom watch her kid for half of the week, we have to agree with Stephanie. Anyway, they got into a fight about it and Stephanie ended her phone call with Rachel prematurely.

As for Kayla Jones — she started seeking therapy this week to try and deal with her issues with her ex-boyfriend. She doesn’t feel they communicate well together, so she asked the therapist for help.

Finally, Kiaya called Carla — AGAIN — but this time, it was to apologize for last week’s snafu. Fortunately, Carla was in a better mood and agreed to see where her relationship with Kiaya’s mom might go in the future.

Want more drama? New episodes of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant air Tuesdays at 9pm on MTV.

