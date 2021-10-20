CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

CNN's John King reveals he has multiple sclerosis

By Scripps National
kshb.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN's John King revealed Tuesday that he is immunocompromised. During a panel discussion on his show, "Inside Politics," King said he has multiple sclerosis, a disease of the central nervous system....

www.kshb.com

