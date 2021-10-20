Lebanon police: Gas station fire intentionally set by employee who died from burn wounds

LEBANON, Ind. — The Lebanon Police Department announced the fire that damaged a BP gas station on Indianapolis Avenue last Wednesday was intentionally set by an employee.

Police stated during their investigation they spotted the employee on video going into the area of the propane tanks and starting the fire.

The Lebanon Fire Department previously stated the employee was a clerk who worked at the gas station and caught on fire as a result of the blaze, suffering burn wounds on 50% of his body. He has been identified as Karmbir Singh, and investigators believe he was the only one at the station at the time of the fire.

Police said investigators were unable to speak with Singh before he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital on Sunday morning.

